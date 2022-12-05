As part of their cloud migration strategy, many customers are looking to move their on-premises Informatica PowerCenter components to Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), a next-generation integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Cognizant partners with Informatica to deliver this PowerCenter-to-IICS migration with 40% less cost. Cognizant employs its deep migration experience and methodology, and uses its accelerators for validation and code conversion to help customers migrate in an accelerated and cost-effective manner.