Hitachi Vantara

To make sure technology supports humanity, we make social innovation a core component of our partnership. Our Smart Spaces service pairs the power of the Hitachi Visualization Suite with Cognizant’s IoT expertise and the Cognizant 1Facility Solution Ecosystem to translate data about the usage, safety, mobility and positivity of your space into valuable information that makes the best possible day-to-day employee and customer experiences. Our industry expertise, combined with prebuilt accelerators and frameworks, help you see opportunities to better use space, forecast for smarter planning, and improve place-related decision-making and productivity.