Advanced AI Lab
Unlocking the limitless potential of AI

In this era, where innovation is moving at speeds previously unknown in history, we are deeply committed to pioneering rapid advancements.

Our new AI lab will focus on research, innovation and the development of advanced AI technologies that further the advancement of AI for the good of society.

We will provide businesses with the tools they need to improve decision making, optimize operations and ultimately drive growth by harnessing the full potential of AI. Our efforts are geared toward ultimately fostering a more productive, efficient and innovative future.

R&D at Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab

Uncover how Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab is driving innovation through cutting-edge AI research and applications. Explore our extensive body of work, including over 50 publications, 70 awarded or pending patents and expert interviews that shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Optimizing decision-making with NeuroAI

Our NeuroAI platform is deployed with our R&D to deliver a principled orchestration of generative AI, deep learning and evolutionary AI models. These models facilitate end-to-end decision making—from discovering opportunities to making recommendations and predicting outcomes.

Generative problem solving with evolutionary AI

The novel ingredient in our technology is evolutionary AI, which allows businesses to discover solutions that humans may miss. Evolutionary AI uses surrogate modeling and exploration that goes beyond deep learning and reinforcement learning.

Leadership

Babak Hodjat

CTO of AI

Risto Miikkulainen

VP of AI Research

