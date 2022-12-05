Resilient and sustainable manufacturing sites driven by IT/OT integration

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company that addresses the challenges in manufacturing driven by technological innovation, labor shortages, and sustainability targets. Their unique "Sensing & Control + Think" technology is central to their operations in control equipment, healthcare, social systems, and electronic components. In collaboration with Cognizant, this partnership combines OMRON's OT products, such as sensors, controllers, servo motors, safety equipment and robots, with Cognizant's IT capabilities, including cloud, AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies. Through this collaboration, the companies provide a distinctive capability to achieve flexible and agile operational excellence.