OMRON
Resilient and sustainable manufacturing sites driven by IT/OT integration

OMRON Corporation is a leading automation company that addresses the challenges in manufacturing driven by technological innovation, labor shortages, and sustainability targets. Their unique "Sensing & Control + Think" technology is central to their operations in control equipment, healthcare, social systems, and electronic components. In collaboration with Cognizant, this partnership combines OMRON's OT products, such as sensors, controllers, servo motors, safety equipment and robots, with Cognizant's IT capabilities, including cloud, AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies. Through this collaboration, the companies provide a distinctive capability to achieve flexible and agile operational excellence.

Read the press release

Cognizant announced its strategic partnership with Japanese electronics manufacturer, Omron. The partnership aims to integrate IT and OT systems in manufacturing. The announcement took place during a press conference at Omron’s Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Stuttgart, Germany.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

OMRON

