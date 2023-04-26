  1. Insights title Insights to Lead With Digital | Cognizant
  2. Insights Blog title Insights Blog | Cognizant
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  1. Insights title Insights to Lead With Digital | Cognizant
  2. Insights Blog title Insights Blog | Cognizant
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picture of a city with pink and blue gradient

What it will take to build the cities of the future

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<p><br> April 26, 2023</p>
<h2><b><span class="h6">A future-ready city needs to be not just ‘smart’ but also resilient. Our research reveals six imperatives for cities to fulfill their future-ready vision.</span></b></h2>
Visit our Tech to Watch webpage
<p>For years, cities have pursued a “smart city” label. And with the increasingly widespread availability of 5G, the smart city is more of a reality than ever before.</p> <p>But the terminology needs an update. In addition to gaining “more smarts,” cities&nbsp;<a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/future-ready-business-benchmark-index" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">need to be future-ready</a>—and that goes beyond technology adoption. Becoming&nbsp;cities of the future requires building the foundation to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/sustainability-resilience" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">be resilient</a>&nbsp;in the face of both predictable and unpredictable challenges and&nbsp;<a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/intuition-engineered" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">adapting to fast-changing social and economic situations</a>.</p> <p>A recent research study conducted by ThoughtLab and co-sponsored by Cognizant, we found the city of the future will need not just 5G and a range of other technologies—it will also require strong ecosystems of local governments, infrastructure providers and integrators, as well as sophisticated data management capabilities.</p> <p>The study also found that today, both of these elements are lacking in cities of the future, and survey respondents are feeling the brunt of these shortcomings.</p> <p>The following ebook reveals six key imperatives that cities can embrace to become future-ready:</p>
beyond smart cities to future ready cities image 1
https://www.cognizant.com/en\_us/insights/documents/beyond-smart-cities-to-future-ready-cities-wf1496915.pdf
<p>&nbsp;</p> <p>For more, visit the&nbsp;<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/tech-to-watch">Tech to Watch</a>&nbsp;section of our website or&nbsp;<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/about-cognizant/contact-us">contact us</a>.</p>
Cognizant
Cognizant Insights Team
<p>We’re here to offer you practical and unique solutions to today’s most pressing technology challenges. Across industries and markets, get inspired today for success tomorrow.</p>
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