Skip to main content Skip to footer
Micro Focus
In the race to digital transformation, no one vendor can deliver the value businesses need to compete and thrive.

It takes proven solutions and broad expertise, two key attributes that also define the Micro Focus and Cognizant partnership. Working together we provide the critical tools you need to build, operate, secure and analyze enterprises of all sizes in a constantly changing world. Our partnership powers your digital transformation with solutions spanning enterprise DevOps, hybrid IT management, security, risk and governance, and predictive analytics.

By aligning Cognizant’s expertise for artificial intelligence and “bots” across the Micro Focus Application Delivery Management (ADM) and Security portfolios, we help enterprises build—and deliver—world-class applications to navigate through the complex cyber landscape and accelerate time to market.

Micro Focus partner logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

The Micro Focus Mobile Center provides a catalog of real mobile devices and emulators to support continuous testing for omnichannel applications. Cognizant’s mobility assurance service leverages the Micro Focus Mobile Center to drive efficiency and reduce cost by 40% to 60% over most traditional mobile cloud options. We offer private and on-demand access to the Mobile Center through a dedicated cloud setup from our Phoenix data center.

Cognizant’s automation services provide intelligent enterprise automation that puts Micro Focus Unified Function Testing (UFT) to work on web, mobile, API, hybrid, RPA and enterprise apps. Through our partnership, Cognizant has built a compatible framework for UFT and also offers a strong pool of certified UFT automation engineers to develop effective DevOps strategies for clients. Together, Micro Focus and Cognizant help you reduce the complexity and cost of functional testing while driving continuous quality and improving time to value.

Cognizant’s non-functional testing services include performance and security tools leveraging the Micro Focus ADM system, including LoadRunner, StormRunner and SecureData. With Cognizant’s instant access to licenses and our business model bundling both licensing and resources, you get more out of the non-functional testing needed to improve your customer experience at an optimal cost.

Cognizant’s managed data security services help clients secure data at various layers, including data at rest, in transit and in use. We leverage Micro Focus tools for best-in-class security complicance and risk reduction.

The Micro Focus Voltage SecureData data security platform has broad support across enterprise, big data, cloud and mobile environments. Voltage offers controls that can be deployed at the application level (tokenization, FPE, dynamic data masking) and at the data level (database encryption, static data masking).

The Micro Focus SecureData Sentry on-premises cloud data protection gateway provides transparent integration with cloud SaaS, as well as enterprise and COTS applications that have API integration constraints.

Cognizant’s data security expertise, combined with exclusive Micro Focus training and enablement services, help clients secure data to meet regulatory needs.

Fastest, Cognizant’s on-demand testing as a service marketplace, is where tools, infrastructure and services are delivered to clients both on demand and by subscription. As part of our service catalog, Cognizant offers Micro Focus ADM tools as a service for driving efficiencies in both short- and long-term digital projects. We provide licenses under the pay-per-use model for terms as short as one month for one user, making it easy to access powerful testing tools for the duration you need.

Cognizant’s security team offers Integrated Vulnerability Management (IVM) services to help clients detect and manage vulnerabilities. Micro Focus Fortify is the leading tool for application security and is an integral part of Cognizant’s offering. Cognizant uses Fortify’s on-premises and on-demand/cloud-based solutions extensively for static, dynamic and mobile application security testing. 

Cognizant’s platform-based service offerings leverage Fortify’s impressive API-based tool integration for Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) and DevSecOps. Combining Cognizant’s application security expertise with Micro Focus’s exclusive training and enablement services helps many clients secure their application environments.

Cognizant’s Intelligent DevOps platform is a modern ecosystem for delivering continuous testing services. Designed to drive efficiencies in both short- and long-term digital projects, the platform leverages Micro Focus ADM toolsets such as ALM Octane, Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), along with deployment automation for both functional and non-functional testing. Cognizant’s quality insight bots and intelligent dashboard add insight and visibility to the DevOps pipeline to enable end-to-end intelligent testing.

Cognizant’s application modernization service leverages the Micro Focus Enterprise Product Suite to help enterprises become more nimble and customer-focused. Among the Micro Focus tools we leverage are:

• Enterprise Analyzer—to support better application understanding and multimillion line-of-code application portfolios.
• Enterprise Developer—to enable mainframe teams to easily and rapidly modernize systems applications.
• Enterprise Sync—to free up mainframe resources by replicating enterprise source code across distributed platforms.
• Enterprise Test Server—to enable IT teams to test mainframe application changes on Windows servers.

The rising demands for dramatic changes at a faster pace have put client IT organizations under tremendous pressure. Our services in collaboration with Micro Focus help clients standardize their mainframe development environment and maximize programmer productivity.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

VIDEO

Cognizant speeds cloud testing with Micro Focus

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Micro Focus

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.