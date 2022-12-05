Employees and business units within your enterprise need speed and flexibility when deploying applications, which they have found with the cloud. But getting all of the required permissions and provisioning taken care of through the IT department can take too long and often has too many restrictions, so they simply do it themselves. This is known as “shadow IT,” and while it resolves bottlenecking, it creates new issues with protocol and compliance. With Managed CASB from Cognizant Security, powered by Cisco CloudLock, your organization can take advantage of cloud-enabled services while ensuring that it happens in a secure manner, 24x7x365, all delivered as a single service.