Insurers need the right tools to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change, delivered through a process that is both efficient and cost effective.
Cognizant is a Global Premier Partner for the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ program, allowing us to lead a client’s transformative journey on the Guidewire platform. This partnership provides insurance companies with both an industry-leading Property/Casualty (P/C) software platform and a skilled integrator for their digital transformation journey. We serve insurance companies throughout the implementation lifecycle and across the globe, combining deep delivery experience with a robust set of accelerators and tools designed to drive implementation success, predictable outcomes and clear business value.