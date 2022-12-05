Duck Creek Technologies

AI-augmented implementation and migration

End-to-end delivery across the full Duck Creek suite—policy, producer, billing, claims, DMS, reinsurance and clarity—with nine gen AI accelerators embedded across all seven implementation stages. Programs now finish in 22–24 months instead of 30, with configuration effort halved and migration costs down 45%.

For DCOD migration Cognizant’s smart migrator and extractor use agentic AI to streamline migration tasks like field mapping, validation, and reconciliation, ensuring data accuracy and a complete audit trail.