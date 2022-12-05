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Duck Creek Technologies
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DUCK CREEK’S PREMIER PARTNER

Cognizant and Duck Creek: A partnership redefining delivery

Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation - Partner Summit '25

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<h3>Pioneering the next generation of insurance</h3> <h5>As Duck Creek’s Premier Tier partner and the 2025 Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation, we bring 15+ years of delivery experience. With the power of Cognizant Bluebolt® initiative, over 850 global practitioners and 30+ Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) implementations, we have expanded into AI augmented delivery.</h5> <h5>Cognizant has developed nine gen AI accelerators for Duck Creek that reduce implementation effort by over 50%, compress timelines by 25%–35% and cut migration costs by up to 45%. Together, Cognizant and Duck Creek co-invest, co-innovate and go to market across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific to help insurers.</h5> <h5>As the first SI to implement Duck Creek for health insurance, Policy with Active Delivery, DMS and Claims V12 we raise the bar for P&amp;C transformation.</h5>
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Overview
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Practice scale

<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>15+</b></span></h4> <p>years of partnership</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>850+</b></span></h4> <p>practitioners<br> &nbsp;</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>650+</b></span></h4> <p>DC certifications<br> &nbsp;</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>40+</b></span></h4> <p>clients served<br> &nbsp;</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>30+</b></span></h4> <p>DCOD implementations</p>

AI impact

<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>9</b></span></h4> <p>Gen AI accelerators<br> &nbsp;</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>50%+</b></span></h4> <p>effort reduction in key workstreams</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>25%–35%</b></span></h4> <p>overall program timeline compression</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>3</b></span></h4> <p>accelerators live today<br> &nbsp;</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>Q2 2026</b></span></h4> <p>latest accelerators launch</p>
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What we deliver
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Proof points

<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>850+ specialists</b></span></h4> <p>A global footprint of Duck Creek practitioners across NA, EMEA and APJ</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>2025 Innovation Leader</b></span></h4> <p>Recognized for the first go-live of Policy Active Delivery (PAD) and the first Health LOB implementation</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>300,000+ ideas</b></span></h4> <p>Powered by Bluebolt, our proprietary platform that manages innovation from ideation to measurable client impact</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>30+ DCOD successes</b></span></h4> <p>Proven expertise in migrating complex carriers to an evergreen, cloud-native SaaS foundation</p>
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<h3>The three vectors of AI modernization</h3>
  • Vector 1: AI-led productivity
  • Vector 2: Industrializing AI
Vector 1: AI-led productivity
Accelerating development and lowering deployment cost to fund enterprise transformation
Vector 2: Industrializing AI
Embedding intelligence directly into core Duck Creek systems and processes at scale
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AI modernization
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<h3>AI solutions</h3>
Smart configurator
Automates the reading of requirements to generate XML configuration files, significantly reducing manual effort
Claims agentic fusion
Autonomous AI agents that manage the claim lifecycle across FNOL and assessment, reducing manual delays
Smart migrator
A low-code platform for end-to-end data and content migration across systems and formats
Intelligent Claims Advisor for Duck Creek
Popularly known as the nextgen claims assistant from Cognizant, this 2024 Hatch-A-Thon winner empowers loss adjusters with gen AI-driven contextual responses for faster settlements
Expert cyber insurance for SMBs
Empowers small businesses with personalized insights to improve cyber insurance literacy and smarter coverage
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AI solutions
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Offerings

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AI-augmented implementation and migration

End-to-end delivery across the full Duck Creek suite—policy, producer, billing, claims, DMS, reinsurance and clarity—with nine gen AI accelerators embedded across all seven implementation stages. Programs now finish in 22–24 months instead of 30, with configuration effort halved and migration costs down 45%.

For DCOD migration Cognizant’s smart migrator and extractor use agentic AI to streamline migration tasks like field mapping, validation, and reconciliation, ensuring data accuracy and a complete audit trail.

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Gen AI solutions for insurance operations

Cognizant's portfolio includes nine gen AI accelerators, covering discovery to deployment—such as a smart assistant for requirements, an automated product configurator, a forms reusability validator, and a smart migrator. Three accelerators are in production, two will launch in Q2 2026, and four are planned for H2 2026.

Cognizant integrates AI into Duck Creek production operations, offering tools like claims assistants, claim segmentation, agentic fusion, and business rules smart assistants designed for Duck Creek.

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Managed run services and advisory

SLA-driven incident management, release pipeline automation, Al-powered bureau circular adoption and BAU enhancements keep Duck Creek platforms stable, compliant and continuously improving.

Platform advisory and AI maturity assessment—platform selection, TCO modeling and transformation roadmap design anchored by Cognizant's five-level gen AI maturity model—map where a carrier is today and the practical path to AI-augmented insurance operations.

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A true joint go-to-market

Cognizant and Duck Creek have a joint go-to-market model in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, with targeted investments: E&S and DCOD migration in North America; commercial lines and reinsurance in EMEA; health LOB and platform consolidation in Asia-Pacific.

Our team trains at Duck Creek University, holds 650+ active certifications and works from nearshore centers across three continents. The CoE training certifies 500+ associates annually.

We were the first SI partner to implement Duck Creek Policy Active Delivery, the global health line of business and DMS and Claims V12.

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Accolades

<p>In the last 12 months, Cognizant and its clients have earned four Duck Creek recognitions across AI innovation, delivery excellence and historic firsts. Two acknowledged Cognizant's own innovation leadership and two recognized client outcomes that we helped deliver.<i></i></p>
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PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation

Awarded for a record of AI-powered innovation and delivery that helped Duck Creek redefine what's possible in P&C insurance, including development of nine gen AI accelerators for Duck Creek, the Hatch-A-Thon-winning Intelligent Claims Advisor for Duck Creek (nextgen claims assistant) and a track record of being first to implement across multiple Duck Creek capabilities.

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STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE

Formation Awards '25, FCCI Insurance

FCCI's end-to-end transformation program—from product definition through Duck Creek suite implementation—was recognized as a beacon of innovation and operational efficiency. Cognizant served as FCCI's implementation partner throughout.

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STANDARD OF EXCELLENCE–HISTORICAL MILESTONE

Formation Awards '25, HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO became the first Indian insurer and the first insurer globally to implement Duck Creek for Health Insurance, a historic milestone in the platform's geographic and line-of-business (LOB) expansion. Cognizant led this implementation.

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INNOVATION CHAMPION

Hatch-A-Thon innovation champion

Cognizant's nextgen claims assistant—a gen AI solution built on Azure that empowers loss adjusters with contextual AI insights—won the Formation '24 Hatch-A-Thon. Now in production deployment, it is one of nine gen AI accelerators Cognizant has built for the Duck Creek ecosystem.

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What Premier Tier means

Duck Creek's partner program has three tiers. Premier, the highest, is reserved for system integrators who demonstrate exceptional implementation quality, certified practitioner depth, client satisfaction scores and joint go-to-market investment. Cognizant has held Premier Tier status continuously, reflecting our sustained commitment to Duck Creek delivery excellence.

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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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INSURANCE

AI-augmented delivery in production

A top 20 Northeast US P&C carrier using Cognizant's smart migrator and smart extractor on a live Duck Creek policy and billing modernization program delivered:

  • 30% reduction in migration effort
  • 40% reduction in configuration effort
  • 20% faster discovery
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INSURANCE

E&S market launch for mid-size US carrier

A mid-size US insurer launched six new E&S products across multiple states on DCOD, beating its revenue target by 25% and its go-live timeline by 3–6 months—driven in part by Al-accelerated requirements capture and forms development, achieving:

  • $7.7M first-year revenue
  • 47% quote-to-bind hit ratio
  • 65%+ submissions via automated STP
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HEALTH

Health insurance digital transformation for India's leading P&C carrier

Recognized at Duck Creek Formations '25, this transformation marked the world's first Health LOB implementation on Duck Creek OnDemand. The migration enabled India's largest private P&C carrier to issue 200,000+ quotes daily, achieving:

  • 100,000+ policies in first 12 months
  • 80% reduction in manual reviews
  • New products live in 3–4 weeks
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INSURANCE

Global commercial lines migration for Tier 1 insurance, 80+ countries

Four commercial lines migrated from fragmented on-premises Duck Creek systems to a single DCOD platform that leveraged Cognizant's AI migration accelerators, resulting in:

  • 30% migration effort reduction
  • 40% configuration effort reduction
  • On-premise licensing elimination
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REINSURANCE

Duck Creek reinsurance for mid-size US insurer

Cognizant and Duck Creek partnered to implement DCR, replacing fragmented legacy reinsurance systems with a unified platform for contract, process and accounting management across all product lines.

  • 15% OpEx reduction (projected)
  • 30% processing cycle improvement
  • 25% faster settlements
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INSURANCE

Home and auto platform modernization for regional US P&C carrier

Five legacy applications replaced with the full Duck Creek OnDemand suite enabling faster product and state rollout on a single, maintainable platform. The results:

  • 2,000+ policies in first 12 weeks
  • 50+ integrations delivered
  • 80%–90% 00TB conformance
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INSURANCE

AgencyPortal digital engagement for a major US P&C carrier

A major US P&C carrier replaced its legacy agent platform with Duck Creek AgencyPortal cutting its sales cycle from four days to one and establishing a repeatable multi-state rollout model, attaining:

  • 300% lead time improvement
  • 95% straight-through processing
  • 12%–18% implementation cost reduction
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INSURANCE

Achieved a commercial E&S breakthrough

Secured a 47% hit ratio for a mid-sized US insurer by implementing a green-field DCOD platform with 30+ ecosystem integrations.

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INSURANCE

Modernized a tier-1 global insurer

Implemented a migration of commercial, financial and casualty lines onto a unified enterprise architecture.

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<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner visit</p> <h3 style="text-align: center;"><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.duckcreek.com/">Duck Creek Technologies</a></h3>
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