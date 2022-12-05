Duck Creek Technologies

<h3>Pioneering the next generation of insurance</h3> <h5>As Duck Creek’s Premier Tier partner and the 2025 Systems Integrator Partner of the Year: Innovation, we bring 15+ years of delivery experience. With the power of Cognizant Bluebolt® initiative, over 850 global practitioners and 30+ Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) implementations, we have expanded into AI augmented delivery.</h5> <h5>Cognizant has developed nine gen AI accelerators for Duck Creek that reduce implementation effort by over 50%, compress timelines by 25%–35% and cut migration costs by up to 45%. Together, Cognizant and Duck Creek co-invest, co-innovate and go to market across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific to help insurers.</h5> <h5>As the first SI to implement Duck Creek for health insurance, Policy with Active Delivery, DMS and Claims V12 we raise the bar for P&C transformation.</h5>
Practice scale
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>15+</b></span></h4> <p>years of partnership</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>850+</b></span></h4> <p>practitioners<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>650+</b></span></h4> <p>DC certifications<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>40+</b></span></h4> <p>clients served<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>30+</b></span></h4> <p>DCOD implementations</p>
AI impact
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>9</b></span></h4> <p>Gen AI accelerators<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>50%+</b></span></h4> <p>effort reduction in key workstreams</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>25%–35%</b></span></h4> <p>overall program timeline compression</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>3</b></span></h4> <p>accelerators live today<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>Q2 2026</b></span></h4> <p>latest accelerators launch</p>
Proof points
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>850+ specialists</b></span></h4> <p>A global footprint of Duck Creek practitioners across NA, EMEA and APJ</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>2025 Innovation Leader</b></span></h4> <p>Recognized for the first go-live of Policy Active Delivery (PAD) and the first Health LOB implementation</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>300,000+ ideas</b></span></h4> <p>Powered by Bluebolt, our proprietary platform that manages innovation from ideation to measurable client impact</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>30+ DCOD successes</b></span></h4> <p>Proven expertise in migrating complex carriers to an evergreen, cloud-native SaaS foundation</p>
<h3>The three vectors of AI modernization</h3>
- Vector 1: AI-led productivity
- Vector 2: Industrializing AI
Vector 1: AI-led productivity
Accelerating development and lowering deployment cost to fund enterprise transformation
Vector 2: Industrializing AI
Embedding intelligence directly into core Duck Creek systems and processes at scale
<h3>AI solutions</h3>
Smart configurator
Automates the reading of requirements to generate XML configuration files, significantly reducing manual effort
Claims agentic fusion
Autonomous AI agents that manage the claim lifecycle across FNOL and assessment, reducing manual delays
Smart migrator
A low-code platform for end-to-end data and content migration across systems and formats
Intelligent Claims Advisor for Duck Creek
Popularly known as the nextgen claims assistant from Cognizant, this 2024 Hatch-A-Thon winner empowers loss adjusters with gen AI-driven contextual responses for faster settlements
Expert cyber insurance for SMBs
Empowers small businesses with personalized insights to improve cyber insurance literacy and smarter coverage
Offerings
Accolades
<p>In the last 12 months, Cognizant and its clients have earned four Duck Creek recognitions across AI innovation, delivery excellence and historic firsts. Two acknowledged Cognizant's own innovation leadership and two recognized client outcomes that we helped deliver.<i></i></p>
<h3>Featured work</h3>
<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner visit</p> <h3 style="text-align: center;"><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.duckcreek.com/">Duck Creek Technologies</a></h3>