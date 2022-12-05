Cognizant 2024 Annual Report

Transforming how businesses operate in an AI-empowered world We are building on our momentum to shape the future through two transformative opportunities: AI-driven hyperproductivity and embedded engineering. Our investments in these areas are delivering results with above-peer-average growth and record large deal signings. Along this path, we’ve strengthened our 335,000-strong team—with 230,000 now AI-trained—while launching platforms like Neuro® AI and Flowsource™ that turned possibilities into realities for our clients. As the next chapter begins, we’re advancing across three horizons: automating workflows, industrializing AI infrastructure, and pioneering enterprise agentification—transforming how businesses operate in an AI-empowered world.