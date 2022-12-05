Cognizant 2024 Annual Report
Performance
In 2024, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we achieved revenue growth and an enhanced operating margin even as we accelerated investments in AI-led platforms and expanded our capabilities. Our focus on client centricity, agility and innovation is helping clients unlock the next wave of hyperproductivity.
1Constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP financial measures” in our 10-K for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as applicable.