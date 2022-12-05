Skip to main content Skip to footer
Numerous research studies have shown that around 80% of all cybersecurity breaches somehow involve lost or stolen user credentials.

Cognizant and CyberArk partner to protect privileged access accounts—those with access to the most critical applications and data within an organization. CyberArk is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise. Together, we help you address one of the biggest security threats in the world today: Keeping your most sensitive information safe.

Privileged Access Management-as-a-Service (PAMaaS) from Cognizant Security, powered by CyberArk’s industry-leading privileged access security technology, provides all the planning, implementation and ongoing management needed to protect your most sensitive accounts, delivered in a flexible, as-a-service model. Our joint solution provides secure privileged access management wherever your systems operate in the world, whether in your own data centers, in the public cloud or in a hybrid combination of both. PAMaaS not only provides higher levels of protection than many legacy solutions, but does so with significantly less delay and expense—and it's ready to grow as fast and as big as you need.

  • More than 10 years of experience in identity and access management (IAM) technologies
  • 50+ engagements in IAM/PAM; 100+ trained IAM associates
  • 15+ existing engagements with CyberArk and more underway
  • Intense sales engagement; 20+ active and qualified proposals underway
  • 9 CyberArk Certified Engineers; 70+ in pipeline
