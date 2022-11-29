Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@60c175d1" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@11453cf9" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2abcdb42" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@53455886" Investors
Enterprise AI Agents
Contact

Transform business processes by rapidly building and scaling agentic AI systems

Agentic AI promises more autonomous and goal-oriented AI systems, providing adaptive operations, real-time decision-making and personalized customer experiences.
Prebuilt, reference agent networks can address a range of enterprise functions such as sales and marketing, finance and investor relations as well as industry-specific processes including supply chain management, customer service and insurance underwriting.
Jump-start your agentic AI journey with Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator and Cognizant® Multi-Agent Services Suite. This no-code framework and suite enable businesses to rapidly prototype, customize and scale collaborative agent networks across their entire enterprise.
Our services suite also helps redesign business processes, develop and deploy intelligent agent systems and efficiently manage them in production.

Spotlight

The Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator is now open-sourced under a research license

The Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator now allows domain experts, researchers and developers to immediately start prototyping and building agent networks across any industry vertical.

Try it
Neuro® AI Multi-Agent Accelerator diagram

The future of enterprise AI is multi-agent systems

Multi-agent systems enable organizations to break internal silos through connected yet decentralized decision-making, where agents independently collaborate to solve complex problems. They offer scalability across functions and geographies—allowing easy expansion without system overhauls—and provide resilience through redundancy, ensuring continuity despite agent failures.

Multi-agent systems diagram

Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in action

See how our framework creates scalable, intelligent agent networks for a variety of industries.

Key differentiators

Accelerated deployment

Customize using pre-built multi-agent networks that reduce development time and risk.

accelerated deployment icon
Fast and simple customization

Create new agent networks for different use cases in a matter of hours, using natural language.

Customization icon
Seamless integration and interoperability

Integrate multi-agent networks with preexisting and other third-party systems using simple APIs.

Seamless integration interoperability icon
AI and cloud agnostic

Switch between AI models and cloud providers while avoiding vendor lock-in and optimizing cost.

AI cloud icon

Proven results with agentic AI

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare appeals & grievances solution

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare appeals & grievances solution

reduced appeals processing time by 25%, increasing efficiency.

Closeup view of a stethoscope

INSURANCE

Investor relations & earnings call analysis

INSURANCE

Investor relations & earnings call analysis

cut report drafting time by 24%, improving accuracy and reliability.

Shattered turquoise colored glass screen that looks like a spider's web

INTEGRATED SOLUTION ENGINEERING WORKBENCH

Agent-enabled RFP

INTEGRATED SOLUTION ENGINEERING WORKBENCH

Agent-enabled RFP

boosted RFP productivity by 40% through AI-driven automation.

A pair of hands poised on a laptop
“The rise of autonomous agent networks in enterprise workflows underscores the urgent need for a structured framework enabling seamless interaction and coordination among agents. Cognizant tackles this challenge head-on, with a multi-agent framework that delivers a solution laser-focused on scalability and interoperability—pivotal concerns for enterprises seeking to integrate agents into their infrastructure effectively.”

Vishal Gupta, Partner, Data and AI, Everest Group

Spotlight

Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

AI agents are already transforming business operations—and the technology’s potential is just beginning to be realized.

Know more
Streaks of lights

Take the first step in enabling multi-agent systems for your business

See how Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator empowers your enterprise with scalable, agent-driven solutions tailored to your needs.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.