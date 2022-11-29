Enterprise AI Agents
Spotlight
The future of enterprise AI is multi-agent systems
Multi-agent systems enable organizations to break internal silos through connected yet decentralized decision-making, where agents independently collaborate to solve complex problems. They offer scalability across functions and geographies—allowing easy expansion without system overhauls—and provide resilience through redundancy, ensuring continuity despite agent failures.
Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator in action
See how our framework creates scalable, intelligent agent networks for a variety of industries.
Key differentiators
Proven results with agentic AI
“The rise of autonomous agent networks in enterprise workflows underscores the urgent need for a structured framework enabling seamless interaction and coordination among agents. Cognizant tackles this challenge head-on, with a multi-agent framework that delivers a solution laser-focused on scalability and interoperability—pivotal concerns for enterprises seeking to integrate agents into their infrastructure effectively.”
Vishal Gupta, Partner, Data and AI, Everest Group
Spotlight
Take the first step in enabling multi-agent systems for your business
See how Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator empowers your enterprise with scalable, agent-driven solutions tailored to your needs.