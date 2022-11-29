Digital Workplace Services

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Enhanced experience and productivity for businesses

Businesses are shifting towards customizable technology solutions, preferring to assemble components rather than buying ready-made products or building from scratch. They seek all-in-one solutions that enhance experiences for employees and customers while boosting operational efficiency.
Cognizant WorkNEXT™ offers a modern, flexible digital fabric powered by AI to create an unparalleled workplace experience. It helps organizations build adaptive, integrated and human-centric workplaces, driving experience reliability and embracing automation through AI first, zero touch and high-touch support.
With Cognizant, clients can focus on core business activities while we ensure seamless and efficient IT support.
Deliver superior outcomes

The most productive businesses implement resilient, secure working environments with employee-centric technologies to enhance collaboration, increase productivity and advance capabilities that help attract and retain talent.

Know more
A happy man sitting and working on the laptop

Offerings

Cognizant offers end-to-end services for digital workplace encompassing strategy, professional transformation and managed services. Using a human-centered and forward-thinking approach, combined with our deep industry knowledge, we work closely with our customers to co-create top-notch customized solutions.

Solutions

A resilient and secure workplace

Design, build and manage a resilient workplace with our engineering services to reduce downtime, accelerate time to value and improve efficiency.

  • Devices and software
    UEM-driven management with personified access controls, eco-friendly practices, modern packaging, auto-provisioning, and auto-patching via the INTELLIFactory model.
  • Virtual workspaces
    Secure access to desktops and applications with cloud, hybrid and on-prem solutions.
  • Collaboration and productivity
    Empower users anywhere to create and collaborate with productivity solutions, optimized UCC strategies and directory services.
  • Smart office
    Embrace intelligent, studio-style offices with automation, analytics and collaboration capabilities.

Intelligence-driven, proactive and preventative support

Redefine end user experience with intelligent operations and innovative support models, using cutting-edge technologies for fast, intuitive and personalized interactions.

  • Service desk
    Enhance support with generative AI for voice, chat and web channels, enabling human-machine collaboration, intelligence-driven insights and hyper-automated solutions.
  • Field services
    Ensure global consistency and stability with best practices, automation, self-help appliances, virtual tech bars and augmented reality (AR) troubleshooting guides.
  • Workplace intelligence
    Adopt proactive IT support with real-time experience observability and preventive experience reliability engineering.

Intuitive and integrated experience

Create an adaptive and hyper-digitized workplace that enhances user engagement and satisfaction across devices and locations by leveraging generative AI and augmented reality (AR).

  • Generative AI
    Boost productivity and rethink experience with AI-first digital platforms, humanoid interactions, self-fix and proactive suggestions.
  • Conversational AI and AR
    Enhance engagement and create interactive experience through generative AI-infused contextual conversations and app-based 3D AR enabled content generation.
  • Intuitive digital solutions
    Drive self-service with a user-friendly, AI-integrated platform that offers a personalized, e-commerce like experience and connects various enterprise IT systems.

Analyst recognitions

Cognizant named a Leader in Avasant’s Digital Workplace Services 2024 RadarView™

Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in Avasant’s Digital Workplace Services 2024 RadarView. Among 27 top-tier providers, Cognizant stands out with five-star ratings across all three archetypes: practice maturity, investments and innovation, and partner ecosystem. This position is driven by our commitment to enhancing employee experience, increasing productivity and improving cost efficiency, enabled by our generative AI-infused WorkNEXT solutions and key partnerships with leading workplace technology players.

Leader - Avasant Digital Workplace Services 2024 badge
Cognizant was identified as Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Future of Work Services – Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services – US – 2024
ISG Provider Lens Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services 2024 badge
Cognizant was identified as Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Future of Work Services – Managed End-user Technology Services – Large Accounts – US – 2024
ISG Leader - Managed End-user Technology Services – Large Accounts – US – 2024 badge
Cognizant was identified as Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens™ evaluation for Future of Work Services – Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) – US – 2024
ISG Leader - Continuous Productivity Services(including Next- gen Service Desk) – US – 2024 badge
Cognizant named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Digital Workplace Services PEAK Matrix® 2024

Everest Group recognized Cognizant as a Leader and Star Performer for our consulting-led approach to digital workplace with a strong emphasis on employee experience, robust verticalization capabilities and strategic focus on ServiceNow expertise*.

Everest Leader - Digital Workplace Services 2024 badge

Our partners

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

*Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis.  All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking.  To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix reports. 

 