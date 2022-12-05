With many options and approaches to cloud available, you need a way to reap the benefits while staying in control.

Nutanix delivers a single software OS that is compatible across all cloud solutions, eliminating the boundaries between private, public and distributed strategies. We are leading the human-computer interaction (HCI) revolution with a global footprint of over 10,000 customers.

Cognizant and Nutanix collaborate to bring you stellar service and the many benefits of a public-cloud-like experience to your on-premise solution. We believe the management of data center infrastructure and applications should be simple. As a client of Cognizant, you will be able to reduce complex tasks to a single click, eliminating the need for specialized IT teams and advanced machine learning technology.