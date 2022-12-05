Client Briefing Program

Partnering to focus on you Understand. Collaborate. Empower. Client Briefings offer transformative experiences that lead to engaging conversations and actionable insights. Join us to explore business strategies that will help you grow your business. Our program offers innovative solutions, stimulating workshops and access to Cognizant thought leaders. Working with our experts, you can investigate new points of view based on proven methodologies and discover tangible ways to create new opportunities. Visit us virtually or at one of our centers to experience how Cognizant is helping clients transform and accelerate their business.