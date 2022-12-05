Skip to main content Skip to footer
As the world transforms through the power and potential of digital, we must transform our businesses to meet new challenges and capitalize on newfound opportunities.

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. Our compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic, consistent digital foundation to deliver the apps that power business innovation. We are streamlining the journey to digital business for more than 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners, by driving technology innovations to transform entire industries. Combining VMware’s cloud innovation with Cognizant’s expertise in data center modernization, digital transformation and vertical markets helps customers like you serve the needs of millennial workers and consumers with innovative and relevant solutions. VMware and Cognizant empower you to flex and harness new technology quickly, without disrupting operations or introducing risk.

Simplify operational complexity and improve performance, security and control of your digital infrastructure with VMware’s innovation in cloud and business mobility.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Get the best of both private and public cloud. This comprehensive, integrated service offers industry-leading private cloud services of VMware now available on bare-metal AWS infrastructure coupled with Cognizant’s professional and wide-ranging managed support services.

The solution offers you key differentiators by combining Cognizant expertise with a pay-as-you-go pricing model that benefits your business with:

  • 25-30% in cost savings when moving from a VMware only environment to a hybrid cloud environment
  • Accelerated onboarding with 30 days single-host configuration
  • Disaster Recovery as a Service and VMware HCX technologies
     that help protect your virtual machines and applications in case of disaster across 4+ AWS availability zones globally

Cognizant WorkNEXT™ UEM redefines the way enterprise IT delivers and manages applications, information and services to users across all platforms and devices.

It’s built on VMware Workspace ONE, the enterprise platform that makes it possible for IT to deliver a digital workplace optimized for individuals and cross-functional collaboration: Every worker can enjoy working with the device of their choice, and the confidence that everything they work on is secure no matter what they choose.

The offering brings together identity management, enterprise mobility management, and desktop/application delivery technologies that provide contextually aware and secure access to devices and applications. With Cognizant’s WorkNEXT UEM solution, your people can work anywhere, any time and from any device with secure and seamless access to all the business resources they need to hit peak productivity.

SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

WHITEPAPERS

Hybrid cloud: Greater operational choice and improved agility
VIDEO

Cognizant & VMware: Our innovation partnership
To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

VMware

