We give you the tools your organization needs to realize its innovative ideas in today’s smarter, more connected world.

With the world’s first digital business platform, Software AG paves the way for our customers’ digital journeys across industry verticals. Our holistic suite of solutions includes ARIS, Alfabet, Apama, Terracotta, webMethods and Cumulocity IoT. By combining dynamic apps, data rich IoT, predictive analytics and cloud capabilities into on-premises and hybrid deployment options, we provide our customers the optimal foundation for building out a digital business.

Cognizant has one of the largest pools of Software AG talent in the world. It is an annual sponsor of Software AG’s annual user conference, the Software AG Innovation Tour. Our work together has won several Software AG innovation awards for excellence in optimizing client business processes.