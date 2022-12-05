Digital business platform: Build your business for the 21st century

Cognizant’s Integrated Process Management (IPM) practice works closely with Software AG to provide enterprise software solutions for firms to expedite their digital transformation. These solutions typically employ enterprise architecture tools, microservices architecture (MSA/SOA), hybrid integration, digital process automation, API management, internet of things, complex event processing, real-time applicable insights and cloud iPaaS.

Cognizant collaborates with Software AG through a global Center of Excellence dedicated to helping clients gain better control of event-driven needs across multiple channels. As Software AG’s Global Strategic Partner, Cognizant has extensive experience and expertise in planning, implementing and maintaining our solutions.