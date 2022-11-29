Unlock the SLM advantage for enterprise AI

Not every business problem requires the scale of a large language model. For many enterprise use cases, small language models (SLMs) trained on proprietary data and deployed on private servers deliver stronger results with fewer resources and less risk.

Cognizant helps enterprises embrace secure, high-performance SLMs within a hybrid AI strategy—orchestrating specialized small models with traditional large models to balance cost, performance and control as AI adoption scales.