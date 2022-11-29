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Small Language Models
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Unlock the SLM advantage for enterprise AI

Not every business problem requires the scale of a large language model. For many enterprise use cases, small language models (SLMs) trained on proprietary data and deployed on private servers deliver stronger results with fewer resources and less risk.

Cognizant helps enterprises embrace secure, high-performance SLMs within a hybrid AI strategy—orchestrating specialized small models with traditional large models to balance cost, performance and control as AI adoption scales.

Scaling AI with SLM precision and efficiency

As agentic AI expands across the enterprise, organizations must manage increasingly complex ecosystems of AI agents and technologies. Small language models offer a powerful solution, enabling domain-specialized agents to perform targeted tasks with greater precision at a significantly lower cost.

See why organizations are turning to SLMs to drive smarter enterprise AI:
Accuracy

Perform specialized tasks with
greater precision

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Speed

Shorten model training and tuning times to deploy AI solutions more quickly

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Cost savings

Reduce costs through lower compute and data requirements

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Security

Lower risk through strong governance and private deployment options

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Sustainability

Cut energy consumption and improve infrastructure efficiency

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Cognizant’s proven, scalable model for AI success

Cognizant industrializes the training, evaluation and deployment of SLMs—combining your enterprise data with our framework. We rapidly build, integrate and scale specialized models that accelerate AI adoption and drive value across the enterprise.

Designed for speed and control, our proven factory model helps organizations:
  • Minimize upfront investment and improve time to market with an industrial approach
  • Optimize costs with pay-per-use pricing and self-service capabilities
  • Reduce risk through flexible deployment options
  • Lower energy consumption by up to 90% as compared to LLMs
  • Drive value through our commitment to business outcomes, cost optimization and continuous compliance
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Our key SLM capabilities

Data preparation

Gather and structure enterprise data to ensure high-quality model inputs

SLM training and fine-tuning

Leverage business datasets to build accurate, domain-specific models

Governance

Establish clear and effective use and oversight guardrails to ensure reliable model performance

Continuous compliance

Embed privacy, security and regulatory controls across the AI lifecycle

Orchestration

Enable seamless integration across agentic and multimodal systems through our proven orchestration layer and self-service APIs

Collaboration

Establish cross-functional teams consisting of AI engineers, data scientists and domain experts to drive common business objectives

Cognizant Neuro® AI Engineering: Industrializing AI

Accelerate agentic AI deployment by combining SLMs and LLMs through a full-stack engineering framework that optimizes cost, performance and impact.

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SERVICES

Experience the power of agentic business

Turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks with Cognizant’s Agent Foundry.

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AI ambition meets engineering discipline = success

Explore how AI success is realized through a new style of engineering that encompasses a three-vector approach, smart platforms and new tech roles.

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A blueprint for real-time AI assurance

Discover how AI compliance is becoming a continuous operational discipline embedded directly into system design, deployment and governance.

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Get in touch

Learn how Cognizant can help your organization build, deploy and orchestrate SLMs as part of a comprehensive AI strategy.