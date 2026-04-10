Suncorp cloud optimization saves time and money

Business outcomes

Through changes to the Redshift cluster design, Suncorp NZ saw its AWS costs reduced by over 65% with projected savings to the organization over $1 million per year. This achieved the target cost reduction by the end of the project lifecycle. The optimized overnight batch jobs are now consistently completed between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., well ahead of the 8:00 a.m. deadline. Every member of the Suncorp NZ team can start the day with confidence that every data point is up to date and ready for new activity when they hit their desk and meet the needs of their customers.

Clarity and commitment

With the foundation of the Suncorp NZ and Cognizant partnership built on an outcome-based, fixed-price contract, the teams knew they were united in their commitment to working as efficiently as possible to meet the clearly defined objectives. This was particularly clear when unexpected difficulties arose and new ideas were needed to deliver on the agreed outcomes. Coupled with strong communication through their one team approach, Cognizant and Suncorp NZ not only found the right path forward but achieved enhanced value in the process.

The outcome saw significant cost reductions through optimized Redshift clusters: