ISG Provider Lens™ Application Quality Assurance Services 2025 — APAC, Europe, and U.S.

Analyst quote:

US

“Cognizant transforms ADM in the U.S. through an AI-first paradigm that integrates generative intelligence and autonomous engineering to eliminate technical debt, enhance resilience and enable continuous modernization. By aligning automation with business outcomes, Cognizant empowers enterprises to achieve faster time-to-market, superior user experiences and long-term operational agility.”

Maharshi Pandya, Senior Lead Analyst



APAC

“Cognizant enables enterprises in APAC to accelerate transformation by embedding AI, GenAI and agentic frameworks, across application development and management services. Its approach focuses on agility, modernization and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes and enhanced customer experiences.”

Maharshi Pandya, Senior Lead Analyst



EUROPE

“In our ISG Provider Lens AI‑Driven ADM Services Europe 2025, Cognizant is positioned as a Leader in AI‑Driven Application Development Outsourcing, Application Managed Services, and Application Quality Assurance.

Cognizant stands out with platform-led modernization. Neuro® AI, Flowsource™ and Neuro® ITOps combine GenAI, automation and telemetry to improve design, code and release quality.

Security and compliance are embedded in DevSecOps, with vulnerability management, identity governance and cloud-native controls. Partnerships with AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud and NVIDIA, supported by nearshore hubs, enable rapid prototyping and governed scaling.

In AMS, AI‑augmented operations enable predictive incident management and automated remediation, reducing MTTR and improving SLA performance.

In AQA, Neuro® AI and Flowsource™ embed GenAI for test case generation and continuous testing in CI/CD, with Skygrade™ and predictive analytics for earlier defect detection and GDPR‑ and ISO‑aligned delivery.

Our congratulations to Cognizant for this excellent positioning.”

Oliver Nickels, Lead Analyst