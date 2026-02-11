Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1460ac67" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6bb3b409" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5d207cb" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@33f1ae59" Investors
ISG Provider Lens™ – AI-driven Application Development Outsourcing (AI-driven ADM Services) across APAC, Europe and the U.S.
Cognizant named as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ – AI-driven Application Development Outsourcing (AI-driven ADM Services) across APAC, Europe and the U.S.

We believe this recognition reflects our strength in AI-driven application development and modern engineering to accelerate business value for our clients. We combine deep industry expertise with AI-powered proprietary platforms such as Cognizant Neuro® AI Engineering, Flowsource™ and Skygrade™ to deliver secure, scalable innovation. Our AI-first delivery model powered by GenAI engineering and agentic AI orchestration enables clients across industries to accelerate application development, achieve agility, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Read the reports for Europe, APAC & U.S.

Analyst quote
ISG Provider Lens
Back to accolades page