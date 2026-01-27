Skip to main content Skip to footer
The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks 2025
Cognizant has been rated a Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research in its report “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks”

Cognizant was recognized for its ability to drive growth and unlock new sources of value through ecosystem transformation.

Cognizant has been rated a Horizon 3 Market Leader by HFS Research in its report “The Best Service Providers for Commercial Banks” Badge
