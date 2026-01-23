Skip to main content Skip to footer
Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Utilization Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Everest Group recognized Cognizant's strong capabilities in utilization management including our comprehensive offerings that cater to evolving payer needs.

Horizon 3 Market Leader “The Best Service Providers for Mortgage Reinvention, 2025 badge
