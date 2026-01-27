Payments Business Process Services (BPS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Explore Belcan’s flexible, custom-tailored solutions.
Solution to turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Solution to turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks.
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled IPA.
AI-powered business processes for the modern enterprise.
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Leading innovation with intelligence.
Boost operational efficiency, optimize costs and speed product development.
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
Build the software of tomorrow at speed with a focus on business impact.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Set your modernization up for success with a flywheel strategy.
Develop the technical capabilities needed to create robust agents.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
Solve your toughest A&D challenges with Belcan.
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
Reimagine your manufacturing competitive advantage.
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Turbocharge automotive transformation with scalable IT solutions and gen AI deployment.
Maintain your competitive advantage with streamlined processes and strategies.
Improve efficiency and sustainability with tech that drives the blue economy forward.
Deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships and boost profitability.
Our data and AI solutions align with your business outcomes and create impactful results.
Build a digital culture with strategies that keep you connected with your customers.
Personalize learning experiences with education tech and IT solutions—and make learners feel valued.
Explore solutions that improve and unify the care experience for millions of patients.
Create strategies for product, service and process innovation that deliver new growth.
Meet customer demands for a digital, personalized online insurance experience—while reducing risk.
Digitally transform to empower a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise.
Make business decisions based on real-time contextual data with our digital solutions.
Deliver more energy options, reduce costs and boost customer satisfaction.
Transform ordinary shopping experiences into immersive, engaging environments.
Stay ahead of the competition with the latest tech like IoT, machine learning and blockchain.
Craft a digital strategy that pleases customers—and trims costs.
Explore digital solutions for supercharged agility and growth.
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
Explore Belcan’s flexible, custom-tailored solutions.
Solution to turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks.
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance.
Solution to turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks.
Enhance operations, boost efficiency, remove technical debt and modernize apps for the future.
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled IPA.
AI-powered business processes for the modern enterprise.
Scalable and efficient cloud solutions for business transformation.
Enterprise-grade acceleration: The last mile advantage for AI.
Turn big visions into practical realities with expertise that takes you further.
Outpace cyber adversaries with an AI-driven preemptive defense.
Leading innovation with intelligence.
Boost operational efficiency, optimize costs and speed product development.
Transform operations through intelligent orchestration, platform integration and strategic partnerships.
Optimize the employee and customer experiences of tomorrow with Cognizant Moment™.
Let’s design bold solutions: Intelligent, connected, autonomous—built for scale.
Enable a more secure and value-centered business with proven next-gen solutions.
Build the software of tomorrow at speed with a focus on business impact.
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
Set your modernization up for success with a flywheel strategy.
Develop the technical capabilities needed to create robust agents.
Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.
Explore the latest in AI in our newsletter released bimonthly.
Keep up with the trends shaping the future of business—and stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Dive into our forward-thinking research and uncover new tech and industry trends
Explore the top focus areas that are important to Cognizant and our clients.
Explore how our expertise can help you sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.