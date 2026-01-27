Skip to main content Skip to footer
Payments Business Process Services (BPS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant rated a Leader in the Payments Business Process Services (BPS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant was recognized for its ability to help clients navigate key industry challenges such as real-time payments, stringent compliance and rising regulatory scrutiny.

Cognizant rated a Leader in the Payments Business Process Services (BPS) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 Badge
