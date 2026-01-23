Skip to main content Skip to footer
Everest Group Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant rated a Leader by Everest Group in the Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

We have been ranked among the top three providers for the second year due to our strengths across the capital markets value chain.

Read the report
Cognizant rated a Leader in the Everest Group B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 Badge
