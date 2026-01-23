Skip to main content Skip to footer
2025 Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment
Cognizant recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group 2025 Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Everest Group recognized Cognizant's strong market success and delivery capabilities within the L&A insurance sector, highlighting their ability to provide value-driven, transformative solutions.

