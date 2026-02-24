Skip to main content Skip to footer
Best in KLAS for Care Management Solutions (Payer)
Cognizant has been ranked #1 in Care Management Solutions (Payer) segment in the 2026 Best in KLAS report. This award assesses the customer experience interacting with Cognizant and the use of TriZetto healthcare products in the areas of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, value and market energy.

Best in KLAS: Care badge
