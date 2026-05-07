Tech powerhouse revamps lab support in three months

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Technology
Location
North America
Challenge
Streamline and standardize the support for product testing labs across Europe, Asia and North America.
Success highlights
- 680+ global labs
- MTTA dropped to 1.77 hours, down from 4.54 hours
- Global MTTR shrunk to 1.80 days, down from 2.66 days
The challenge
Our approach
We proposed a centralized, around-the-clock command center to manage end-to-end support for the labs, spanning 1.2 million square feet and accounting for 85% of the company’s engineering lab footprint. This model provided a single delivery owner for all locations and a unified triage desk for incident management. Equally important, it mapped out a clear path to measurable process improvement. The client chose our team for the value we offered in optimizing and managing global support and the cost savings we offered in resource management.
We kicked off the engagement by ramping up our operations quickly by bringing the right skill sets. We analyzed ticket data in each location, carried out the resource mapping and then optimized support staffing.
Our support and system administration teams are deployed alongside engineering teams in all lab locations, and they coordinate the end-to-end product testing lifecycle, from document to disposal. Product testing is a time-sensitive activity for the client, and testbed management, including building and support, plays a critical role in catching problems early and ensuring quality throughout the software development process.
Our action plan for the product labs included a thorough review of the testing processes. We analyzed top-performing sites for best practices and identified geographic nuances. To identify factors contributing to the delays, we partnered with lab sites that had high rates for mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolution (MTTR). In addition, our action plan included a best-practices guide and staff training to ensure consistent standards.
Standardization is a key component of the engagement and the emphasis on process improvement. The client wanted the labs managed in a way that emulates the prototype model in software development: Test an idea and then launch it into production. Under our management, if a process tried out in a particular lab is successful, we then oversee its rollout across all the labs.
Business outcomes
In just three months, the new command center has reshaped the company’s lab support landscape.
A single, always-on triage desk now orchestrates ticketing across every lab, driving speed and consistency. The payoff was immediate. Since implementation of the triage desk, the labs’ MTTA dropped to 1.77 hours, down from 4.54 hours—a 60% improvement. Global MTTR shrunk to 1.80 days, down from 2.66 days.