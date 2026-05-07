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Case study
Technology case study

Tech powerhouse revamps lab support in three months

After partnering with Cognizant on a 24/7 command center to standardize support, the client saw its first response time drop to 1.77 hours—a 60% improvement.

At a glance

Industry
Technology

Location
North America

Challenge

Streamline and standardize the support for product testing labs across Europe, Asia and North America. 

Success highlights

  • 680+ global labs 
  • MTTA dropped to 1.77 hours, down from 4.54 hours
  • Global MTTR shrunk to 1.80 days, down from 2.66 days

The challenge

Product testing labs are the heart of every company. For a North American technology powerhouse focused on networking, cybersecurity and AI, the network of more than 680 labs that it maintains across Europe, Asia and North America help drive its extensive software development at scale. To support the labs, the company had relied on multiple external vendors for managed services. But the vendors provided resources only—there was little value-add for the client, and no focus on process improvement.

To streamline and standardize lab support, the company sought to consolidate the support under a single global vendor. In a competitive RFP process, Cognizant’s proposal stood out for its innovative approach. 

Our approach

We proposed a centralized, around-the-clock command center to manage end-to-end support for the labs, spanning 1.2 million square feet and accounting for 85% of the company’s engineering lab footprint. This model provided a single delivery owner for all locations and a unified triage desk for incident management. Equally important, it mapped out a clear path to measurable process improvement. The client chose our team for the value we offered in optimizing and managing global support and the cost savings we offered in resource management.

We kicked off the engagement by ramping up our operations quickly by bringing the right skill sets. We analyzed ticket data in each location, carried out the resource mapping and then optimized support staffing. 

our approach

Our support and system administration teams are deployed alongside engineering teams in all lab locations, and they coordinate the end-to-end product testing lifecycle, from document to disposal. Product testing is a time-sensitive activity for the client, and testbed management, including building and support, plays a critical role in catching problems early and ensuring quality throughout the software development process. 

Our action plan for the product labs included a thorough review of the testing processes. We analyzed top-performing sites for best practices and identified geographic nuances. To identify factors contributing to the delays, we partnered with lab sites that had high rates for mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolution (MTTR). In addition, our action plan included a best-practices guide and staff training to ensure consistent standards. 

Standardization is a key component of the engagement and the emphasis on process improvement. The client wanted the labs managed in a way that emulates the prototype model in software development: Test an idea and then launch it into production. Under our management, if a process tried out in a particular lab is successful, we then oversee its rollout across all the labs. 

Business outcomes

In just three months, the new command center has reshaped the company’s lab support landscape. 

A single, always-on triage desk now orchestrates ticketing across every lab, driving speed and consistency. The payoff was immediate. Since implementation of the triage desk, the labs’ MTTA dropped to 1.77 hours, down from 4.54 hours—a 60% improvement. Global MTTR shrunk to 1.80 days, down from 2.66 days. 

business outcomes

With a unified operating model in place, the client has moved beyond fragmented support to a more disciplined way of running its product testing labs. By combining centralized oversight with continuous improvement and local execution, Cognizant helped turn the client’s lab operations into a coordinated system that equips the enterprise for greater innovation and sustained quality as it grows.

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