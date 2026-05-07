Tech powerhouse revamps lab support in three months

Our support and system administration teams are deployed alongside engineering teams in all lab locations, and they coordinate the end-to-end product testing lifecycle, from document to disposal. Product testing is a time-sensitive activity for the client, and testbed management, including building and support, plays a critical role in catching problems early and ensuring quality throughout the software development process.

Our action plan for the product labs included a thorough review of the testing processes. We analyzed top-performing sites for best practices and identified geographic nuances. To identify factors contributing to the delays, we partnered with lab sites that had high rates for mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) and mean time to resolution (MTTR). In addition, our action plan included a best-practices guide and staff training to ensure consistent standards.

Standardization is a key component of the engagement and the emphasis on process improvement. The client wanted the labs managed in a way that emulates the prototype model in software development: Test an idea and then launch it into production. Under our management, if a process tried out in a particular lab is successful, we then oversee its rollout across all the labs.