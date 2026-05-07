Media giant jump-starts QA automation

Kickoff and setup—fast

Sixty days is a narrow window, so we got to work right away. The project’s kickoff included a review of the initial regression test sets, followed by collaboration with the client to identify and prioritize test cases for the targeted backlog segment. Getting QA team members up to speed quickly was a top priority during this initial phase. To make that happen, we created a centralized repository of training materials: detailed project roles and responsibilities; overviews of goals and timelines; and guidelines covering maintainability and best practices. We reinforced that foundation with structured training sessions on regression setup, CPTR usage and test suite organization, ensuring new hires learned the system in a consistent, uniform way.

Perhaps most innovative was the use of an automated agent to set up team members’ accounts, VPN access and GitLab credentials. The result was that new team members could become productive within 48 hours.

Next step: Testing gets faster and more reliable

With the project’s foundation in place, the next phase focused on automating the backlog. A key goal for our team was ensuring our client reaped all the gains that automation offered. We could see there were still big benefits to be realized in terms of reduced testing time and fewer errors, or the defects that “leak” after production.

To position the company for faster and more accurate tests, we began by expanding its automation coverage. We targeted its most important test cases for automation, bumping P1 and P2 test cases to the front of the queue. Reusability became a top priority. By identifying and building test components that content ops could use across its application portfolio, we empowered the client teams’ testing efforts to deliver real value to the company.

Metrics were a critical part of the project. Gamification became a key strategy for ensuring the work met benchmarks like pass/fail, reuse percentage and cycle time impact. The incentive-driven program we implemented balanced the project’s emphasis on speed and accuracy with concrete actions. Team members’ accomplishments were recognized with a system of points and badges and even included accolades directly from the client.

