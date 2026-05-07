Media giant jump-starts QA automation

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Media & entertainment
Location
North America
Challenge
Jump-start regression testing to reduce a complex backlog in 60 days while establishing a sustainable automation foundation
Success Highlights
- 98% of targeted backlog cleared in 60 days
- 50% jump in automation of priority P1/P2 test scenarios
- Regression cycles shortened by 25%-40%
The challenge
Our approach
Cognizant launched a two-month, gated delivery model that provided regression testing—with a twist.
For one thing, we designed the program to be comprehensive, automating the client’s highest-priority test cases and implementing standards and modular components that the teams could reuse across all applications.
For another, to ensure minimal disruption and maximum payoff for the client, we integrated the testing effort into the existing environment by following the company’s QA governance and reporting practices. We also delivered the work using the client’s existing testing tools, such as GitLab, Atlassian Jira and Xray, and critical path test repository (CPTR), so there was no need to adopt or learn new tools.
Kickoff and setup—fast
Sixty days is a narrow window, so we got to work right away. The project’s kickoff included a review of the initial regression test sets, followed by collaboration with the client to identify and prioritize test cases for the targeted backlog segment. Getting QA team members up to speed quickly was a top priority during this initial phase. To make that happen, we created a centralized repository of training materials: detailed project roles and responsibilities; overviews of goals and timelines; and guidelines covering maintainability and best practices. We reinforced that foundation with structured training sessions on regression setup, CPTR usage and test suite organization, ensuring new hires learned the system in a consistent, uniform way.
Perhaps most innovative was the use of an automated agent to set up team members’ accounts, VPN access and GitLab credentials. The result was that new team members could become productive within 48 hours.
Next step: Testing gets faster and more reliable
With the project’s foundation in place, the next phase focused on automating the backlog. A key goal for our team was ensuring our client reaped all the gains that automation offered. We could see there were still big benefits to be realized in terms of reduced testing time and fewer errors, or the defects that “leak” after production.
To position the company for faster and more accurate tests, we began by expanding its automation coverage. We targeted its most important test cases for automation, bumping P1 and P2 test cases to the front of the queue. Reusability became a top priority. By identifying and building test components that content ops could use across its application portfolio, we empowered the client teams’ testing efforts to deliver real value to the company.
Metrics were a critical part of the project. Gamification became a key strategy for ensuring the work met benchmarks like pass/fail, reuse percentage and cycle time impact. The incentive-driven program we implemented balanced the project’s emphasis on speed and accuracy with concrete actions. Team members’ accomplishments were recognized with a system of points and badges and even included accolades directly from the client.
Business outcomes
By the end of the 60-day program, the targeted testing backlog—21% of the complex high-priority cases—had been reduced by an astonishing 98%.
Perhaps the biggest outcome, however, is the team’s ability to quantify testing’s measurable returns. The numbers are impressive:
- The team automates 50% more of its top-priority P1/P2 test scenarios, instilling greater confidence in the process among engineering teams
- With regression cycle time shortened by up to 40%, the team moves faster on release decisions with less manual effort
- What’s more, the new library of 16 reusable automation components provides a host of benefits, including reduced duplication, less maintenance and a head start on further expansion of automation coverage
Importantly, the content ops team now has a sustainable testing foundation. By standardizing automation, the team ensures consistent delivery and scaling across applications and products throughout the company’s media ecosystem.
The real-time reporting and dashboards enable leadership to maintain clear visibility into automation performance, success rates and defect prevention. The team plans to apply the new knowledge transfer process to upcoming QA automation initiatives.