Kantar transforms its digital user experiences to unlock new business value

Digital user experiences in need of modernization

Kantar knows that as an AI- and data-driven consultancy, it must “walk the talk” with its own brand. That means using data and insights of its own to deliver experiences that generate excitement, trust, revenue and loyalty.

However, it was let down by a digital presence that had started to look and feel dated. Its flagship website was running on an old version of Sitecore that would soon be out of support, creating security risks as well as a stale and disjointed user experience. Internally, a piecemeal implementation of ServiceNow meant employees couldn’t always find the help they needed.

Kantar Group saw an opportunity to revamp its external and internal digital experiences as part of its group-wide transformation and innovation programs. It asked its long-standing partner, Cognizant, to lead the Sitecore and ServiceNow transformations, as well as a business-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) upgrade.