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Case study
Healthcare case study

Genstler Eye Center cuts aging receivables up to 61% to strengthen cash flow

Genstler Eye Center turned to TriZetto Provider Solutions, a Cognizant company, to recover aging receivables, recoup denials and streamline daily billing operations

At a glance

Industry
Healthcare

Location
United States

Challenge

Implement aging receivables recovery service to support a growing ophthalmology practice, improve billing workflow and reduce burden on staff.

Products and services
TriZetto’s AR recovery services

Success Highlights

  • 53% average reduction in aging receivables 
  • 23 days average time to collect 
  • One-day average billing turnaround time

The challenge

Genstler Eye Center, an ophthalmology practice in Kansas, saw the complexity of its billing operations and receivables management increasing as its business grew. Patient volume steadily rose with the practice expanding from three to seven providers, 45 staff members, two satellite offices and a surgery center. Situated in a college town, the practice sees patients of all ages and has a wide payer mix. As the practice grew, so did claim denials and aging receivables—and the burden on administrative staff. 

Managing reimbursement pressure and staff morale

With economic pressures driving down commercial and Medicare reimbursements, Genstler needed to recover every dollar. They knew that devoting operations staff to managing rejected claims and accounts receivable (AR) recovery was inefficient. A billing specialist could easily spend two hours on the phone with a payer to recover only a single low-dollar claim. Working denials and aging receivables put staff behind on daily billing operations, but hiring staff dedicated to aging claims did not make financial sense.

Our approach

Genstler had an established relationship with TriZetto Provider Solutions®, a Cognizant company, for clearinghouse services. They turned to Cognizant and its AR recovery services to recover aging receivables, freeing office staff to focus on immediate billing issues and patient service.

The Cognizant team works as an extension of Genstler’s internal staff. The team tracks billing error rates, helping Genstler administrative staff be more aware of claim rejections and denials, and who owns the dependencies to fix them. Cognizant and Genstler work together to uncover root causes of these issues, addressing them swiftly to prevent further issues. 

Two scientists in lab coats focus on dual monitors displaying data. A woman points at the screen, discussing with a colleague, in a modern lab setting.

“With the Cognizant team working as an extension of our team, we’re confident of recovering every reimbursement owed to us. As insurance continues to change, you need experts that can keep up with these changes, and we know if we can’t get to something, they can.”

—Shawn Menke, Practice Administrator, Genstler Eye Center

Business outcomes

Since using a dedicated external team for AR recovery, Genstler saw an improvement within one month of reduced aging receivables, representing additional cash flow, improved revenue predictability and avoided write-offs. Additional key benefits include the following:

  • Aging AR has been reduced by 45%-61% across various receivable aging periods. 
  • Average turnaround time for billing is now same day because practice staff is free to focus on daily operations vs. working aging accounts. 
  • Average time to collect is 23 days, surpassing the industry benchmark of approximately 40 days outstanding. 
A woman in a lab coat smiles while using a tablet, standing in a bright, modern office with large glass windows

Staff retention rates have improved now that individuals no longer need to spend hours trying to recover aging receivables. 

With aging receivables under control, the practice can now proactively track billing error rates, analyze rejection and denial patterns, and closely monitor aging buckets to drive continuous performance improvement.

The improved cash flow and better morale also help ensure that Genstler can continue its mission of providing excellent service to its patients using leading technologies. 

About client

Genstler Eye Center, an ophthalmology practice with seven providers, operates three locations and a surgery center in Kansas. Its mission is to provide patients and the community with personalized, high quality and compassionate eye care in friendly, comfortable environments. For more information, visit www.g-eye.com

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