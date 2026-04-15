Genstler Eye Center cuts aging receivables up to 61% to strengthen cash flow

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Location
United States
Challenge
Implement aging receivables recovery service to support a growing ophthalmology practice, improve billing workflow and reduce burden on staff.
Products and services
TriZetto’s AR recovery services
Success Highlights
- 53% average reduction in aging receivables
- 23 days average time to collect
- One-day average billing turnaround time
The challenge
Our approach
Genstler had an established relationship with TriZetto Provider Solutions®, a Cognizant company, for clearinghouse services. They turned to Cognizant and its AR recovery services to recover aging receivables, freeing office staff to focus on immediate billing issues and patient service.
The Cognizant team works as an extension of Genstler’s internal staff. The team tracks billing error rates, helping Genstler administrative staff be more aware of claim rejections and denials, and who owns the dependencies to fix them. Cognizant and Genstler work together to uncover root causes of these issues, addressing them swiftly to prevent further issues.
Business outcomes
Since using a dedicated external team for AR recovery, Genstler saw an improvement within one month of reduced aging receivables, representing additional cash flow, improved revenue predictability and avoided write-offs. Additional key benefits include the following:
- Aging AR has been reduced by 45%-61% across various receivable aging periods.
- Average turnaround time for billing is now same day because practice staff is free to focus on daily operations vs. working aging accounts.
- Average time to collect is 23 days, surpassing the industry benchmark of approximately 40 days outstanding.