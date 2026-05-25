Barry Callebaut leads the way in cocoa sustainability and compliance

Complying with the EU Deforestation Regulation

As a sustainability pioneer, Barry Callebaut welcomed the introduction of the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which outlaws products linked to deforestation. However, it needed a robust system to demonstrate that every cocoa bean it sources is deforestation-free.

With the relevant data fragmented across multiple systems, Barry Callebaut engaged Cognizant to develop a solution that could trace the source of its cocoa beans down to the individual field level, for both its direct and indirect suppliers.

The goal was to ensure cocoa was grown on land that had not recently been created out of forest. Barry Callebaut also wanted to generate insights that could drive continuous business improvement.