Agentic AI meets AI search: A Dutch bank pilot for AI search optimization

A solution based on five agentic building blocks

Our solution treats the entire content refresh cycle as an automated pipeline—ingesting pages, optimizing them, checking them against brand and compliance rules, scoring the output, and routing anything below threshold back through the cycle until it passes. The solution runs on five interconnected agent networks:

Multi-language content ingestion : This agent network ingests web pages in Dutch and English and gets them ready for SEO/GEO optimization.

: This agent network ingests web pages in Dutch and English and gets them ready for SEO/GEO optimization. Rules and guidelines: These agents regularly retrieve brand style and tone guides, legal and compliance rules, and changing guidelines on SEO/GEO best practices. They store it all in a knowledge base, along with a best-practice framework for SEO/GEO writing.

These agents regularly retrieve brand style and tone guides, legal and compliance rules, and changing guidelines on SEO/GEO best practices. They store it all in a knowledge base, along with a best-practice framework for SEO/GEO writing. Gap analysis : These agents compare ingested web pages with the rules and best practices in the knowledge base and flag up content that needs to be refreshed.

: These agents compare ingested web pages with the rules and best practices in the knowledge base and flag up content that needs to be refreshed. Content refresh : This agent network refreshes the flagged-up content using the best-practice writing framework and the other rules and guidelines from the knowledge base.

: This agent network refreshes the flagged-up content using the best-practice writing framework and the other rules and guidelines from the knowledge base. Content scoring : This network reviews the output of the content refresh agents and scores it for conformity with the rules, guidelines and best practices. Lower-scoring content is sent back through the cycle until it reaches an acceptable threshold.

: This network reviews the output of the content refresh agents and scores it for conformity with the rules, guidelines and best practices. Lower-scoring content is sent back through the cycle until it reaches an acceptable threshold. Orchestrator: Similar to a project manager, the orchestrator agent monitors and directs the activity of all the agent networks in the solution.

At the end of the process, refreshed content that has achieved a high enough score is passed to a human subject matter expert for review. As the content has already scored highly, this is just a light pass, rather than an in-depth editing job for the reviewer.

Making ROI measurable: The CLASSIC framework

Our client wanted to be able to measure the value of the agentic AI solution to understand its ROI potential. Cognizant addressed this directly by building the content scoring layer around CLASSIC—a proprietary framework purpose-built to measure AI search effectiveness. It produces a weighted score across GEO criteria including clarity, authority, relevance and conversational usefulness, with a maximum of 450.

Working with the bank, we established clear thresholds. Above 300, content is approved for release. Below 200, it goes back for rework. The framework isn't static—it can continue to track scores post-release, so the bank can measure GEO effectiveness and recalibrate thresholds over time. Our joint mantra: Test before you publish. Improve as you learn.