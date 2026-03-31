The company’s journey to FedRAMP authorization began with a thorough study of NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5 and its requirements, followed by a comprehensive gap analysis to identify areas needing improvement. This analysis guided Signature in developing a detailed implementation plan, ensuring that every control was addressed systematically.

Signature and Cognizant teams worked together to identify and modify aspects of the Facets platform necessary to comply with NIST SP 800-53 Rev. 5. Our teams also collaborated on Signature’s journey to expanding medical claims processing to pharmacy and foreign claims. Together, we conducted an initial needs assessment to identify the appropriate extensions and configurations in Facets that would best support the required functionality. The teams leveraged native Facets functionality alongside custom code to develop a process that met their government contract requirements and allowed for future scalability in terms of client, process or product diversification.