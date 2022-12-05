Modernizing enterprise marketing with AI orchestration

Cognizant and Typeface partner to help businesses reimagine marketing for an AI-first world. As marketing demands grow more complex—across channels, formats and personalization—traditional agency-led models struggle to keep pace. Together, we enable a new operating model: agency as a software. By combining our deep expertise in marketing transformation, data and enterprise governance with Typeface's AI-native content and brand intelligence platform, organizations can move from fragmented execution to real-time orchestration. This partnership helps marketing leaders operationalize generative AI responsibly, scale content and experiences with confidence and shift teams from manual production to intelligent orchestration—delivering faster execution, stronger brand consistency and measurable business impact at scale.