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Typeface
Modernizing enterprise marketing with AI orchestration

Cognizant and Typeface partner to help businesses reimagine marketing for an AI-first world. As marketing demands grow more complex—across channels, formats and personalization—traditional agency-led models struggle to keep pace. Together, we enable a new operating model: agency as a software. By combining our deep expertise in marketing transformation, data and enterprise governance with Typeface's AI-native content and brand intelligence platform, organizations can move from fragmented execution to real-time orchestration. This partnership helps marketing leaders operationalize generative AI responsibly, scale content and experiences with confidence and shift teams from manual production to intelligent orchestration—delivering faster execution, stronger brand consistency and measurable business impact at scale.

Solutions

Cognizant and Typeface introduce an AI-native operating model that unifies brands, agencies, and technology into a single, high-velocity product. By automating high-volume creative tasks—like resizing, regionalization, and multi-channel adaptation—we remove the "friction of production." This orchestrates modular, AI-infused capabilities that free creative partners to focus on high-value strategy, brand equity, and storytelling.

Typeface provides the AI-native content layer that powers intelligent creative and brand operations at scale. Its platform transforms content creation from manual production into an always-on, learning system grounded in brand intelligence.

Together, Cognizant and Typeface deliver:

  • A living brand intelligence graph as a single source of truth for brand standards, assets and performance signals
  • AI agents that generate, localize and test content across channels
  • Built-in brand governance, compliance and quality controls

This enables clients to dramatically increase content velocity while maintaining consistency, trust and control.

The partnership enables customizable, enterprise-grade AI agents that orchestrate marketing workflows end-to-end—from insights to activation. These agents work alongside human teams to coordinate decisions, content and execution in real time.

Capabilities include:

  • AI agents for creative operations, audience building, media mix optimization and performance reporting
  • Orchestration across owned, paid, retail media and CRM channels
  • Continuous learning loops driven by data, context and outcomes

This agentic approach helps organizations move from experimentation to scalable, ROI-driven AI adoption at scale.

Cognizant brings deep experience in enterprise AI adoption, governance and transformation to ensure AI-powered marketing scales responsibly. Paired with Typeface's platform, clients benefit from a secure, compliant foundation built for long-term growth.

The partnership supports: 

  • Responsible AI design with governance, privacy guardrails and ethical design standards
  • Seamless integration with existing martech, CDP, CRM, CMS and commerce ecosystems
  • Outcome-based engagement models aligned to measurable business goals

This ensures marketing leaders can modernize with confidence while delivering tangible impact across the organization.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Typeface

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