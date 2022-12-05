Cognizant 2025 Annual Report

Building the bridge from AI to business results In 2025, we helped clients scale outcomes through agentic systems, context engineering and full-stack platforms. The results: more than $21B in revenue, 7% growth, 28 large deals signings and expanding margins. With our 350,000-strong team, we advanced Neuro® AI and Flowsource™ and our AI Lab gained 62 US patents—transforming how businesses operate by turning intelligence into durable, real-world value.