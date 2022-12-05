Cognizant 2025 Annual Report
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Performance
In 2025, amid a rapidly shifting AI landscape, we delivered growth and expanded margins while continuing to invest in our people, platforms and innovation. By deepening client connections and sharpening execution, we advanced our AI Builder capabilities. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise combined with our client-centric focus is helping enterprises bridge the gap between AI investment and real business value.
1Constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. See “Non-GAAP financial measures” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, pages 34–36 for more information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as applicable.