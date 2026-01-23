Skip to main content Skip to footer
ISG Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services
Cognizant rated a Leader by ISG Group in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services

Cognizant has once again been recognized as a Leader across all four quadrants — Invoice to Pay (I2P), Order to Cash (O2C), R2R & Tax Services, and Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) — in ISG Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services.

