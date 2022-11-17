Real Estate & Property Services

Hospitality meets technology excellence Cognizant’s property operations transformation is helping the hospitality industry create seamless, personalized and engaging experiences for guests across all touchpoints. By leveraging a central reservation system (CRS) with property-level property management systems (PMS), Cognizant is helping businesses reduce costs, assist guests and increase operational efficiency. Industry commitment to using technology for better outcomes is evident, with 76% of hotels investing in IT to achieve these goals. And 54% of hotels plan to migrate their PMS to mobile devices from static terminals, highlighting a shift toward flexibility and improved guest experience.