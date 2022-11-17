Real Estate & Property Services

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Hospitality meets technology excellence

Cognizant’s property operations transformation is helping the hospitality industry create seamless, personalized and engaging experiences for guests across all touchpoints. By leveraging a central reservation system (CRS) with property-level property management systems (PMS), Cognizant is helping businesses reduce costs, assist guests and increase operational efficiency.
Industry commitment to using technology for better outcomes is evident, with 76% of hotels investing in IT to achieve these goals. And 54% of hotels plan to migrate their PMS to mobile devices from static terminals, highlighting a shift toward flexibility and improved guest experience.
HOSPITALITY ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Cognizant offers solutions specific to the challenges of hospitality companies.

Omnichannel transformation

Next-generation contact center solutions enhance and personalize customer experiences and transform loyalty programs.

Property operations

Modernize your PMS and CRS and provide comprehensive property and store support.

Franchise and owner operations

Access onboarding services and robust owner-finance solutions to adapt to evolving workforce needs.

Associate experience

Optimize core HR functions and implement engagement tactics to improve associate experience.

ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES

Industry offerings

Digital solutions designed to accelerate growth

Cognizant® Adaptive Spaces

Turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drag on your resources.

Safe buildings

Mitigate risk and reopen your buildings safely with our digital approach combining instrumentation and data analytics.

Cognizant's SwiftCloud HCM services

Powered by Oracle Cloud HCM, Cognizant’s SwiftCloud HCM unifies HR processes, talent and workforce management, employee experience, payroll and analytics.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Explore real-world successes in the hospitality industry

Helping you serve the changing needs of your customers, today and into tomorrow.

IHG Hotels & Resorts embraces Google Cloud Platform

IHG Hotels & Resorts embraces Google Cloud Platform

Cognizant delivered on a multiyear, cross-functional program that included migrating and redesigning 320TB of informational data from Teradata to BigQuery.

Whitbread supercharges digital with enterprise integration

Whitbread supercharges digital with enterprise integration

Learn how we implemented an enterprise-wide integration platform with a strong governance framework at a leading hospitality brand.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.