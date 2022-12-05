Extended Partners Network

When you need a partner with a particular power, you’ll find one here. We are constantly exploring the potential of emerging technology, growing our relationships and building our Extended Partner Network so that we bring fresh innovation, precision solutions and local players from around the world to solve for your needs.

Each Network Partner puts a unique benefit at your fingertips. We help them work harder for you, leveraging Cognizant’s end-to-end services in areas like consulting, business process management, implementation, integration, support and maintenance, optimized for each Network Partner’s platform.