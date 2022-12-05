Annual Report

Helping our clients embrace a new era of technology In this new phase of the digital era, we’re continuing to pursue our purpose of engineering modern businesses to improve everyday life. We’re embracing a future powered by artificial intelligence, with investments and research that position us as a leader in driving gen AI-led transformation. We’re deepening our industry expertise, increasing our understanding of our clients’ businesses from their perspectives and co-creating solutions with clients to better align our offerings to fit their needs. As innovation ramps up at speeds we’ve never seen, we’re staying focused on helping businesses seize the latest opportunities, recapturing our place as a market leader in growth and furthering the responsible use of gen AI.