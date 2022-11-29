Cognizant Neuro

What is intelligent automation?

Intelligent automation (IA) combines robotic process automation (RPA) with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, optical character recognition (OCR), intelligent character recognition (ICR) and process mining to xv create end-to-end business processes that think, learn and adapt on their own. Intelligent automation is sometimes referred to as intelligent process automation (IPA) and hyper-automation.

Why is intelligent automation important?

IA supports the design and creation of the end-to-end processes that make flexible, resilient, modern business operating models possible. Augmenting human experience with IA can unleash a new wave of innovation and inspire people to boldly create new business value by freeing up employee time from responsibilities that can be handled by machines.

Effective IA requires collaboration between IT and business functions to assess the effectiveness of existing processes, then integrate systems to drive sustainable and scalable change into the process framework. For an IA initiative to succeed, employees must be involved in the transformation journey so they can experience firsthand the benefits of a new way of working and creating business value.