Cognizant Neuro
Cognizant Neuro—advancing modern business with automation, intelligence and intuition

Cognizant Neuro® puts intelligent automation at the center of your business. With seamless visibility and continuously-learning technology, organizations can reduce the complexity and costs of business processes, tech operations and infrastructure. The result: a balanced collaboration between human and machine that fundamentally transforms your business, yielding unprecedented productivity, efficiency and resiliency.

Get ahead and stay ahead with AI-powered intelligent automation

Accelerating responsible generative AI adoption

Cognizant Neuro® AI is a preconfigured technology accelerator for faster AI applications adoption that infuses AI and human expertise to empower clients to gain better solutions, faster. The platform enables AI and software engineering teams to build and assemble flexible and secure AI solutions—responsibly and ethically—enabling businesses to enhance productivity and scalability to increase business revenue. 

A faster way to seamless CX automation

Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes is an automation fabric that simplifies, automates, integrates and orchestrates enterprise-wide processes and technologies. It empowers people with data and insights, and enables modern businesses to deliver seamless, personalized experiences with game-changing returns.

An intelligent approach to IT operations

Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations uses AI-powered, automated tools—complimented by human expertise—to accelerate innovation delivery. This self-learning and growing platform makes running your business smarter and more secure by detecting and responding to issues before they impact your businesses.

Intelligent automation

What is intelligent automation?

Intelligent automation (IA) combines robotic process automation (RPA) with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, optical character recognition (OCR), intelligent character recognition (ICR) and process mining to xv create end-to-end business processes that think, learn and adapt on their own. Intelligent automation is sometimes referred to as intelligent process automation (IPA) and hyper-automation.

Why is intelligent automation important?

IA supports the design and creation of the end-to-end processes that make flexible, resilient, modern business operating models possible. Augmenting human experience with IA can unleash a new wave of innovation and inspire people to boldly create new business value by freeing up employee time from responsibilities that can be handled by machines.

Effective IA requires collaboration between IT and business functions to assess the effectiveness of existing processes, then integrate systems to drive sustainable and scalable change into the process framework. For an IA initiative to succeed, employees must be involved in the transformation journey so they can experience firsthand the benefits of a new way of working and creating business value.

 

