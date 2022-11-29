Core Modernization

Transform for digital How do you cost-effectively prepare your IT environment to predict and meet business needs of today and tomorrow? How does your business meet the ever-expanding expectations of today’s customers? Turn to Cognizant. We’ll help you reimagine and modernize your core applications and IT infrastructure to meet your business’s increasing demands—all while ensuring the highest levels of security. We leverage our deep understanding of modern technologies, applications, infrastructure, security, operations, industry domains and human-centric design to mitigate transformation risks as you build for the future. In addition, we envision and deploy simple and elegant solutions, transforming and streamlining applications and infrastructure at speed and scale—all to help you deliver on the promise of digital for your business and drive growth.