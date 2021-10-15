Core Modernization
<h3>Transform for digital</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">How do you cost-effectively prepare your IT environment to predict and meet business needs of today and tomorrow?</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">How does your business meet the ever-expanding expectations of today’s customers? Turn to Cognizant. We’ll help you reimagine and modernize your core applications and IT infrastructure to meet your business’s increasing demands—all while ensuring the highest levels of security.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We leverage our deep understanding of modern technologies, applications, infrastructure, security, operations, industry domains and human-centric design to mitigate transformation risks as you build for the future. In addition, we envision and deploy simple and elegant solutions, transforming and streamlining applications and infrastructure at speed and scale—all to help you deliver on the promise of digital for your business and drive growth.</span></h5>
<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>Reimagine your core</h4>
<p>As your business demands richer, better experiences, you need a higher level of resiliency and agility to compete effectively. It means reimagining and modernizing your core IT infrastructure and applications to ensure you can meet customer demands while managing the risks of wholesale transformation.</p>
- Modernize infrastructure
- Manage your application stack
- Redesign core applications
- Tighten enterprise security
Modernize infrastructure
Migrate your IT environment to better support legacy and new applications, including new functionality to meet business needs, retain value from existing investments and minimize costs—both today and tomorrow.
Deploy cloud within your digital transformation journeys to meet business objectives and drive growth.
Keep your business “always on,” delivering personalized experiences via agile digital infrastructure and services.
Deliver business outcomes that enable digital transformation while optimizing costs and improving predictability.
Migrate legacy to new applications or platforms, including the new functionality to provide the latest functions to the business.
Manage your application stack
We leverage automation to modernize workspace technologies. Our cloud-first approach helps you rethink how to optimize enterprise IT, including infrastructure fundamentals: compute storage, network and data center strategies.
Discover new ways to deliver the digital user experience that today’s customers want.
Streamline your back office and improve operational agility and employee connections.
Employ an end-to-end approach where high quality and high speed intersect.
Deliver the swift, holistic and radical changes to transform your business into a digital enterprise.
Redesign core applications
Cognizant Softvision offers today’s most comprehensive software engineering expertise for building new products and experiences, transforming legacy application for cloud and modernizing core infrastructure and platforms.
Design, engineer and deliver products and experiences that drive digital-first business models.
Tighten enterprise security
Outdated security solutions. Sophisticated cyber-threats. Increasing compliance. For these and other security challenges, team up with a proactive partner who can anticipate and neutralize threats before they materialize.
Eliminate security blind spots and accelerate innovation, transformation and growth.
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.