Digital Strategy
The right approach to digital strategy

As digital tools proliferate, so too do the number of customer demands and internal pressure to deliver digital-ready products and services.
Implementing an effective digital strategy across front-, middle- and back-office IT environments is crucial to staying relevant. Yet, the urgent need to create and act on a digital strategy gives rise to a host of complex problems that enterprises must sort out quickly—or risk falling behind.
We help clients set strategies in motion that unify business and technology architectures, generate growth and enable competitive advantage.
Featured strategy

WHITEPAPERS

Everything you wanted to know about the future of your work but were afraid to ask

We’ve compiled a field guide that maps out where we are and where we’re going in the very near future when it comes to the new world of work.

future of work

Recent articles

PERSPECTIVES

Four digital workplace innovations and ways to unlock more value

As organizations adopt AI, IoT and automation, they should first assess internal limitations and set a responsible pace dictated by workplace strategy.

PERSPECTIVES

How we work today—and tomorrow

The numbers don’t lie—here’s a data-driven view of the dramatic changes happening now to our workplaces, work lives, work styles, work tools and work issues.

PERSPECTIVES

The shape of work to come: 42 things to know about the future of your work

We’ve compiled a field guide that maps out where we are and where we’re going in the very near future when it comes to the new world of work.

Featured work

LIFE SCIENCES

Focus on patients, not just prescriptions, to improve outcomes
Offerings

Leverage digital for transformative outcomes

Accelerating the shift to digital with Cognizant's offerings makes the path clear and the process systematic. Our integrated digital solutions are custom-fit and empower clients to deliver game-changing impact.

Map your path to success

Insight to Transformation creates a digital strategy that defines your trajectory for transformation and accelerates value creation. We have re-envisioned the strategy process from a digitally native perspective to gain velocity and deliver a game-changing strategy:

  1. Reinvention insights. We draw on a bank of insights about customers, business and operating models, and organizations to shorten the time to vision and strategy.
  2. Agile approach. We develop the strategy in successive sprints using a “pod-based” team structure to ensure flexibility and drive higher velocity. 
  3. Execution expertise. No strategy has business impact if it's not designed for execution. We believe in addressing execution in the strategy.

    Create, nurture and grow
    an innovation culture

    Our Managed Innovation capability uses an insight-driven, agile working process to prioritize and rapidly develop client solutions, delivering new forms of value. To ensure continuity, our program establishes, nurtures and grows an innovation capability within the organization, enabling companies to quickly move from problem identification to solutions. Key benefits include:

    • Instilling the innovation capability into the organization: Our proven process rapidly develops functional solutions as well as transfers skills, methods and tools to establish a lasting agile working model.
    • Prioritizing initiatives that deliver value: Leveraging human insight, organizational structure and our knowledge of next-generation digital technology, we help clients prioritize those initiatives with the greatest ROI.
    • Increasing speed to market: To ensure rapid delivery of the most promising products and services, we train multidisciplinary teams to test insights and leverage the cloud across the product development cycle.

    Power up your workforce

    Organizations today are shaped by a confluence of changing forces, including the need for a more agile workforce, an influx of digital platforms and shifting employee-machine workflows. To thrive in this environment, companies must account for drivers of change by reskilling talent, integrating new tools and creating the most optimal workplace.

    Cognizant’s Workforce Transformation solution takes a digital approach to enabling people to do more with technology. The program addresses current and future employees’ needs at all levels, from cultural and governance diagnostics to enhanced learning, development execution and workforce transformation. It enables organizations to grow, thrive and compete in today’s digital business landscape.

    Manage digital change

    To keep up with the digital revolution, many companies are investing in technology to drive transformation. However, progress can be slow.

    Cognizant’s Change Adoption offerings provide a comprehensive digital strategy for implementing large-scale transformation at scale. Using digital tools to expedite adoption and agility, our structured approach helps clients accelerate their digital adoption rate at the same pace they see business change happening all around them.

    Reimagine transformation

    Leveraging deep experience in the management of complex business and IT transformations, our skilled practitioners establish the strategy, structure, roadmap, controls and governance needed to move forward with confidence. We also equip leadership with the latest visual tools to adjust quickly to future shifts and changes in demand.

    Latest thinking

    Access insights from our Latest Thinking on digital strategy and identify the best way for your company to gain a digital
    advantage.

    WHITEPAPERS

    Realising digital’s full potential in the value chain

    When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, manufacturers, retailers and service providers revamped delivery and operations models virtually overnight to ensure their consumers had access to familiar goods and services.

    realising-digitals-full-potential-in-the-value-chain

    WHITEPAPERS

    A digital way forward for Australian SME insurers

    The ongoing digitisation of the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market has only accelerated post COVID-19, opening new opportunities and challenges to established carriers. 

    a-digital-way-forward-for-australian-sme-insurers

    WHITEPAPERS

    How P&C insurers can unlock value from mergers & acquisitions

    P&C insurers are likely entering a historic era of increased M&A activity aiming to drive growth at a double-digit pace, pivot into new business models and remain competitive.

    how-p-and-c-insurers-can-unlock-value-from-mergers-and-acquisitions

    WHITEPAPERS

    Modernizing insurance data to drive intelligent decisions

    To thrive during a period of unprecedented volatility, insurers will need to leverage artificial intelligence to make faster and better business decisions – and do so at scale. 

    modernizing-insurance-data-to-drive-intelligent-decisions-codex6348_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Why your car will soon become your friend

    The advent of voice assistants built on natural language processing, artificial intelligence and telematics will unleash an assortment of voice-activated features and functionality that will make driving more enjoyable, efficient and effective. 

    why-your-car-will-soon-become-your-friend-codex6193_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Disruption: Data and analytics modernization in the COVID-19 era

    COVID-19 has changed the world – and many companies are gaining benefits by rethinking their analytics models and data management processes to keep pace with the new realities of business, our latest research reveals. 

    disruption-data-and-analytics-modernization-in-the-covid-19-era-codex6298_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Creating the modern manufacturing workforce

    For manufacturers seeking to thrive in an Industry 4.0 world, digitally enabling the workforce may be an excellent first step, facilitating better collaboration, innovative products, a better customer experience and a more robust supply chain.

    creating-the-modern-manufacturing-workforce-codex5626_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    To become a data-driven enterprise, data democratization is essential

    To optimise enterprise knowledge, organizations need a modern platform that enables data to be more easily shared, interpreted and capitalized on by internal decision makers and by business partners across the extended value chain.

    to-become-a-data-driven-enterprise-data-democratization-is-essential-codex6235_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Retirement reimagined: Longevity and the future of financial well-being

    As life expectancies grow, banks and insurers need to deliver products and services that provide people with financial security throughout their extended sunset years.

    retirement-reimagined-longevity-and-the-future-of-financial-well-being-codex6308_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Stepping up the pace

    Although manufacturers were hard hit by COVID-19, they can look to the digital leaders in the industry to understand which technology investments will propel them forward.

    stepping-up-the-pace-codex6160_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    How domain-driven design can boost legacy systems modernization

    Legacy modernization initiatives struggle to maintain business alignment when business and IT leaders treat it as merely a technology refresh exercise – even as COVID-19 accelerates such modernization demands.

    how-domain-driven-design-can-boost-legacy-system-modernization-codex5644_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    10 Application modernization principles that enhance the digital journey

    The COVID-19 crisis has made experience-centricity and IT agility paramount to nearly every business. 

    10-application-modernization-principles-that-enhance-the-digital-journey-codex6162_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Catering to ‘Generation Now’: Making digital connections intelligent, personal and always-on

    The collective attitudes of Gen Y and Gen Z toward connectivity, content and commerce over the past several years have significantly altered how brands attract and retain this demographic.

    catering-to-generation-now-making-digital-connections-intelligent-personal-and-always-on-codex5929_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Software engineering: Designing a better experience for communications, media and technology customers

    Software makes the world go ‘round, from hyperefficient business operations to users wowed by the newest app interface and digital products. 

    software-engineering-designing-a-better-experience-for-communications-media-and-technology-customers-codex5842_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Crafting the modern manufacturing enterprise in the post-COVID-19 world

    To get ahead in the industrial space amid the prolonged pandemic, manufacturers must embrace holistic agility and resilience, and democratize access to applications and data.

    crafting-the-modern-manufacturing-enterprise-in-the-post-covid-19-world-codex5344_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    Five ways media companies can generate value from AI

    With some up-front thinking, tight alignment with business objectives, strong data hygiene and careful project governance, content organizations can move AI from the sideline to the business core and deliver on the lofty expectations set for this still-maturing technology

    ai/five-ways-media-companies-can-generate-value-from-ai-codex5789_TL.jpg

    WHITEPAPERS

    The new age of pet insurance: Barking up the right tree

    The needs of pet owners present a high-growth opportunity for insurers to create new products and cross-sell existing services. Here’s how insurers can embrace new strategies and align their products, distribution, underwriting, claims and operations to tap into this market.

    the-new-age-of-pet-insurance-barking-up-the-right-tree-codex5666_TL.jpg

    Industry spotlight

    LIFE SCIENCES
    Transforming life sciences through digital

    To unlock digital’s business value in the life sciences
    ecosystem—researchers, scientists, regulators, payers,
    healthcare providers and patients—you must more effectively
    mine and apply meaning to the new data flows to optimize
    processes long overdue for a digital refresh.

