Customer Service Transformation
Contact

Customer service transformation

Customer service is transforming rapidly, thanks to expanding digital technologies, AI-driven self-service and the adoption of cloud. Contact centers have re-shaped into experience centers that deliver pro-active, hyper-personalized services. The focus is on retaining customers, improving loyalty and growing business value. This shift is a signal to organizations industrywide that they must embrace digital to elate customers and stay ahead of the competition.
Create a contact center that remodels traditional customer journeys, selects the right platforms and infuses next-gen technologies to drive better business outcomes for our clients.

Offerings

Initiating human-like conversations powered by AI

Human-like self-service experiences across multiple channels—voice and digital—powered by bots, virtual assistants and digital humans.

  • Reduction in call volume via AI based containment
  • Lower customer-effort scores from natural language conversations
  • Higher agent productivity due to reduced number of calls 
  • Improved customer satisfaction from human-like self service
Deploying omnichannel experiences as a service

Migrate client customer journeys and contact center suites to modern, asset-light CCaaS platforms. Available as pay-per-use with proven security, global reach and scalability. 

  • Shift from CAPEX to OPEX model free of hardware
  • Reduction in TCO by 50% or more through pay-per-use pricing
  • Low code platforms (fostering do-it-yourself) for businesses 
  • Promote work-from-anywhere culture for operations
Engineering personalized user experiences

Take advantage of dynamic, real-time experiences engineered for customers and agents to offer context-based services and recommend next best actions.

  • Proactive tips to customers from digital channels to complete journeys
  • Aggregate view of customer details to agents for first contact resolution 
  • Agent next-best actions to steer positive customer sentiments
  • Customer journey maps for businesses to orchestrate personalized CX
Infusing business processes with agility, intelligence and automation

Transform business operations for clients by synergizing efforts across people, processes and platforms to achieve end-to-end transformation. Benefit from hyper-automation, value-based economics and more.

  • Outcome-based delivery, assuring improvement in business goals 
  • Digital leadership that harnesses next-gen technologies and AI/ML 
  • Proven framework and governance for continuous improvement across the customer lifecycle
  • Positive cost impact, CSAT and revenue in 18-24 months
Capabilities

CX advisory

Identify current state challenges, define critical capabilities, create future state roadmaps, build business cases and prioritize key initiatives to drive future of customer service.

CX transformation

Design, build and overhaul your customer service landscape by re-engineering processes and platforms, to effect a digital shift and deliver high-impact client outcomes and business metrics.

CX assurance

Deliver frictionless customer and agent experiences using automated testing and monitoring that simulate real-world customer interactions across IVR, voice and digital channels.

CX operations

Managed services of contact center infrastructure at the highest industry service standards with a focus on continuous improvement and process innovation.

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.

SHOWCASE

Featured work

COMMUNICATIONS

Comms firm enables faster, personalized CX
LIFE SCIENCES

Siemens Healthineers transforms CX across the globe
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

ERC sets digital tolling solution benchmark
TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Papa John’s delivers customer delight with PapaCall
CII®—Expediting Amazon Connect ROI

Amazon Connect, one of the most exciting and fast-growing contact center platforms today, has revolutionized the area of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Experience as a Service: Cognizant and Genesys

Learn how Cognizant and Genesys are partnering to help businesses modernize customer engagements with cloud, digital and AI technologies that drive customer and employee experiences at scale.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Building modern healthcare experience centers

Designing consumer-centered digital healthcare experiences focused on outcomes.

The rise of customer experience centers

Out with the contact center, in with the customer experience center.

Transform your digital customer experiences

CX transformation using our framework is an evolutionary journey that lets you adapt to the evolving needs of today’s customers.

Recent news

Cognizant and Genesys help clients improve CX

Building on a decade-long relationship with Genesys, we’re driving transformation in contact centers for clients across financial, health sciences, retail and communications industries.

Cognizant offers new customer service offerings with Google Cloud

Partnering with Google Cloud, Cognizant helps clients improve first contact resolution and customer satisfaction rates using voice, SMS, chat, visual IVR and conversational AI.

Cognizant and AWS partner to deliver contact center intelligence

Cognizant and AWS are bringing clients new tools to support call center digital transformation and improve customer satisfaction with intelligent AI and machine learning.

NICE and Cognizant announce strategic partnership for digital customer experience transformation

Our global strategic partnership with NICE will accelerate customer experience (CX) transformation and expedite customer adoption of advanced CX solutions such as digital, analytics and conversational AI.

