<h3>The global impact of generative AI</h3> <p>Here’s a comprehensive look at macroeconomic and societal implications of gen AI and how it will impact productivity on a global scale.</p>
<h3>Tech evolution</h3> <p>Gen AI creates business opportunities in unprecedented ways. But tech teams must see things in a completely new light to seize the prospects.</p>
<h3><span class="text-white">Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">AI’s killer function is coming, and it could transform business operations sooner than you think. Uncover how AI agents are breaking down silos and connecting disparate software to create a single-interface enterprise operations platform.</span></p>
<h3>Jobs and skilling</h3> <p>Gen AI is set to shake up the job market, displacing some and prompting others to reskill.</p>
<h3>Consumer trust</h3> <p>Trust—and lack thereof—is central to the public conversation on gen AI. What can enterprises do to get people on their side?</p>