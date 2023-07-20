  1. Insights title Insights to Lead With Digital | Cognizant
  2. Tech to Watch title New Innovations and Tech to Watch | Cognizant
Generative AI
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The generative AI revolution

Dive into our latest thought leadership to uncover gen AI’s
wide-ranging impacts across industries—and its
transformative potential.

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<h3>The global impact of generative AI</h3> <p>Here’s a comprehensive look at macroeconomic and societal implications of gen AI and how it will impact productivity on a global scale.</p>
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INTERACTIVE REPORT

New work, new world

Gen AI could deliver more than $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032, while disrupting up to 90% of jobs. Navigate this upheaval by investing in people.

Read the interactive report

DEEP DIVE

Gen AI momentum: accelerators and inhibitors

By understanding the biggest barriers inhibiting gen AI adoption, businesses can continue to generate momentum and realize the powerful productivity gains it has to offer.

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INTERACTIVE REPORT

What businesses need to know

Take a look into the near future or orchestrated AI, when AI agents begin to talk to each other. Learn how to get your business started.

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<h3>Tech evolution</h3> <p>Gen AI creates business opportunities in unprecedented ways. But tech teams must see things in a completely new light to seize the prospects.</p>
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INTERACTIVE REPORT

Think like an AI native

Existing businesses can’t become AI natives themselves, but they need to stay vigilant as these AI upstarts seize new market opportunities. By actively studying how AI-native businesses put AI into the core of their operations and technology, established companies can reap the benefits of thinking and acting like their newest competitors.

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ARTICLE

Technology lessons from AI natives

Learn how traditional businesses can compete with emerging AI-native businesses.

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<h3><span class="text-white">Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">AI’s killer function is coming, and it could transform business operations sooner than you think. Uncover how AI agents are breaking down silos and connecting disparate software to create a single-interface enterprise operations platform.</span></p>
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<h3>Jobs and skilling</h3> <p>Gen AI is set to shake up the job market, displacing some and prompting others to reskill.</p>
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ARTICLE

Will gen AI help or hinder women?

The skewed impact of gen AI on women in the workplace cannot be ignored. Businesses must implement actions now to address this imbalance.

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ARTICLE

Future of human skills

HR leaders face a mammoth task in guiding their people through a period of adjustment—helping to work with gen AI and not against it.

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ARTICLE

Generative AI requires a skills rethink

Gen AI is reshaping workforce skills, shining a spotlight on critical thinking, communication and decision-making.

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<h3>Consumer trust</h3> <p>Trust—and lack thereof—is central to the public conversation on gen AI. What can enterprises do to get people on their side?</p>
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DEEP DIVE

Building consumer trust in AI

Only a third of consumers trust gen AI. But with the right approach, businesses can build strategies to win their hearts and minds.

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DEEP DIVE

Public-facing gen AI: Five tips to overcome skepticism

Businesses must work to build a solid foundation of trust for their customers—from the very start of their AI adoption journey.

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ARTICLE

Responsible AI: Five steps businesses should take now

Businesses should focus on five key areas when building responsible and enterprise-scale AI.

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