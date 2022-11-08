Skip to main content Skip to footer
Generative AI

Augmenting human and digital potential

Generative AI holds immense promise to reshape our world, placing boundless potential at our fingertips. It’s catalyzing digital evolution, empowering humans and profoundly transforming business and work through new levels of human-machine collaboration.

  • Generative AI democratizes access to insights and skills, paving the way for exponential innovation and value creation.
  • As technology makes problem-solving easier, humans will have to increasingly focus on problem-finding. 
  • In the future of work, dynamic organizational structures, diversity of skills and collaboration will be essential.
  • Generative AI acts as a force multiplier not just for human capabilities but for other technologies like automation, enabling businesses to transform faster and leap ahead of the competition.
Young girl looking at AI wall display art

From theory to practice: applications of generative AI

Explore the practical application of generative AI. From transforming the customer experience and supercharging marketing and sales to improving the employee experience, these real world examples demonstrate how we can turn the potential of AI into tangible business outcomes.

Our teams bring deep industry expertise, technology know-how and a consultative approach to help you navigate from these possibilities to a scaled implementation that fits your needs.

computerize data chart
Market and competitor intelligence

Coupled with enterprise and market data, generative AI can deliver richer insights at a faster pace, to inform more effective strategic decision making.

F1 racer team standing in front of F1 car
Marketing and sales

Increase revenue and margin by using generative AI to enhance and accelerate the go-to-market experience.

two female colleagues looking at a laptop screen
Expert advice

Generative AI can greatly streamline and accelerate the provision of expert advice, where users need to interact with experts for assessment or advice on their case.

computerized multiple tablet screens
Software development

From the identification of new ideas to deploying updated software solutions, generative AI can increase creativity, quality and the productivity of software development.

robotic hand fistbump human hand
Employee engagement

See how generative AI can create a more personalized, simple experience in recruiting, onboarding and development—including orienting staff, assisting with administration and accelerating learning.

A global responsibility

Guiding generative AI towards meaningful human progress

Earlier this year, Cognizant’s Babak Hodjat was invited to attend the World Economic Forum’s “Responsible AI Leadership: A Global Summit on Generative AI” event in San Francisco. There, he contributed to a set of recommendations intended to help stakeholders navigate the complexities of AI development and guide responsible and ethical use.

Explore the recommendations
Babak Hodjat

Explore some of our AI offerings

Cognizant Neuro® AI

AI and Automation for a new level of productivity

Evolutionary AI

Model and prescribe optimal outcomes

AI services

Empower better, faster decision-making

