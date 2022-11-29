Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital Workplace Services
Engineering the modern workplace

Deliver superior employee experiences with a digital workplace strategy that focuses on transforming work style, organizational processes, workplace technology and physical workspaces.
WorkNext™, Cognizant’s digital workplace solutions suite, provides a cloud-ready, personalized, seamless experiences for your employees anywhere, anytime, on any device. By leveraging our solutions using AI, analytics and automation, you can:
    • Enable remote collaboration with flexible working models
    • Improve employee productivity
    • Resolve employee issues faster
    • Create intelligent workspaces that promote creativity, innovation and collaboration
    • Discover more about our cloud-first solutions
Deliver superior outcomes

The most productive businesses implement resilient, secure working environments with employee-centric technologies to enhance collaboration, increase productivity and advance capabilities that help attract and retain talent.

Reinforcing productivity in the age of remote work

Thrust into large-scale work-from-home programs by COVID-19, businesses are learning that customers demand a high-quality experience no matter what. We explain how to meet customer expectations in a robust, scalable manner.

Sustain business operations: Transition to remote working at scale

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its unprecedented speed and scale of spreading, is threatening our lives as well as livelihoods. These extraordinary times are redefining the future of work in terms of the way we work and collaborate in our workplaces. Read how you can navigate your business through the COVID-19 crisis with Cognizant Digital Workplace Services.

Offerings

WorkNext offerings

The move to remote work and disruptive digital technologies is changing the modern workplace. Redefining work means shifting from a business-centric to an employee-centric “anywhere anytime, any device” model—while keeping your enterprise compliant and secure. Cognizant’s WorkNext digital workplace offerings are contextual, insights-enabled, agile and secure.

Enable secure, contextual access

Unified Device Services enable seamless, secure and contextual access to devices and resources from anywhere, anytime and any device. Our offerings encompass desktop virtualization, cloud-hosted desktops, VDI, remote access to physical machines and unified device management. They include:

  • WorkNext Cloud Workspace, an integrated cloud solution that delivers applications for employees in a virtual desktop as a service model. Learn more 
  • WorkNext Unified Device Management (UDM) enables BYOD for secure access to corporate data and apps. It redefines how enterprise IT delivers and manages applications, devices and services to users across all platforms. It also provides an easy-to-consume hardware leasing option for enterprise devices to reduce costs. Learn more
  • WorkNext Remote Desktop enables secure remote access to on-premise resources, anytime for remote employees.

Seamless collaboration for productivity

Collaboration Services use leading collaboration and communication tools to foster teamwork among employees in multiple locations. Our integrated approach helps enterprises with cross-channel messaging, calling, video meetings and file sharing. Offerings include:

  • WorkNext Unified Communication and Collaboration Services (voice, video) bring together collaboration platforms and systems like Microsoft Teams, Amazon Chime, Cisco Webex, Amazon WorkDocs and more, eliminating management hassles across discrete tools.
  • WorkNext M365 Solution is a user-centric interactive solution that provides secure, best-in-class delivery and management. It combines features and toolsets from the Windows 10 operating system, Office 365 ProPlus productivity suite and Enterprise Mobility and Security package. Learn more
  • WorkNext Digital Contact Center is a scalable, omnichannel, cloud-based digital contact center. It enables a contact center solution for both support staff and remote users.

User experience, AI & automation-enabled support

The Digital Support Services suite consists of AI-powered, virtual assistant-led solutions to provide swift, personalized support to your employees, regardless of their location and devices. Combining capabilities across chat, voice and email, the suite leverages AI and automation to support EX and enhance productivity. Offerings include:

  • WorkNext AI-powered Service Desk, a comprehensive digital engagement solution that delivers personalized service desk support for users. Learn more
  • WorkNext DigiHub, a digital user interaction hub that serves as a one-stop shop for user interaction with the IT department.
  • WorkNext Analytics services, which help increase visibility by proactively monitoring IT assets, even at remote locations.
  • WorkNext AR-enabled field support services, which efficiently manage diverse IT estates, including complex and nonstandard equipment, through Cognizant’s AR-powered Digital Field Services solution.
  • WorkNext Remote Out of Band (OOB) solution, powered by Intel’s vPro Active Management Technology (AMT), enabling your IT teams to discover, repair and help protect out-of-band assets.

Enhance workplace experiences

Connected Workspace Services reinvents physical spaces, optimizes synergies between the physical and digital worlds and facilitates seamless switching between the two. These services leverage AI, automation and IoT to create smart workspaces that create an immersive workplace experience, elevating EX and productivity. Offerings include:

  • WorkNext Building Management Solution, a total facilities and energy management solution to monitor, manage and control energy devices and create smart workspaces.
  • WorkNext Smart Meeting Room, delivering intelligent meeting environments that integrate best-in-class conferencing technologies, AI and automation to create a superior meeting experience.

Featured work

OIL & GAS

AI-powered virtual assistant increases user satisfaction
RETAIL

Employees benefit from agile, productive workplace
Related resources

BROCHURE

Cognizant WorkNext unified endpoint management

Delivering a continuous and contextually aware workplace solution with Cognizant WorkNext UEM. 

BROCHURE

Cognizant WorkNext Cloud Workspace

Redefining enterprise work environments through Cognizant WorkNext Cloud Workspace 

BROCHURE

Cognizant WorkNext Device-as-a-Service solutions for an evolving workplace

Reduce complexity and costs of device procurement and deployment.

BROCHURE

Cognizant remote productivity solutions on AWS Cloud

Enable your end users to work better remotely with next-generation digital technologies.

BROCHURE

Cognizant customer engagement solutions on AWS Cloud

Improve customer interaction and engagement with next-generation digital technologies.

BROCHURE

Cognizant remote collaborative solutions on AWS Cloud

Improve communication and collaboration with next-generation digital technologies.

BROCHURE

Cognizant Windows Virtual Desktop Solution

Enable remote work with seamless access to Windows Virtual Desktops.

BROCHURE

Cognizant WorkNext Microsoft 365 (M365)

Creating a collaborative and intelligent workplace with a modernized platform for global digital market

BROCHURE

Cognizant WorkNext AI-powered service desk

Provide pre-emptive, personalized and efficient support powered by Bold360ai.

Latest thinking

PERSPECTIVES

Managing your new virtual teams well

Many organizations suddenly have hundreds or thousands of employees working from home. If you’re concerned about keeping your people on track and working happy, these pro tips from remote working veterans can help you get your teams switched on, and keep them focused and productive.

PERSPECTIVES

The changing nature of organizational change

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, senior leaders need to recalibrate how they position and manage change throughout the organization so the business can emerge stronger and more in tune with human and market needs both now and once the crisis subsides. Here’s how.

PERSPECTIVES

Four digital workplace innovations and ways to unlock more value

Workplaces that bridge the gap between consumer-life and work-life technologies empower employees with more personal, immersive experiences and new-found intelligence. As organizations adopt AI, IoT and automation, they should first assess internal limitations and set a responsible pace dictated by workplace strategy.

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Strategic alliances with the world's leading companies enable us to provide complete solutions to your business and IT challenges.

