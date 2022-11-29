Digital Workplace Services

The Digital Support Services suite consists of AI-powered, virtual assistant-led solutions to provide swift, personalized support to your employees, regardless of their location and devices. Combining capabilities across chat, voice and email, the suite leverages AI and automation to support EX and enhance productivity. Offerings include:
- WorkNext AI-powered Service Desk, a comprehensive digital engagement solution that delivers personalized service desk support for users. Learn more
- WorkNext DigiHub, a digital user interaction hub that serves as a one-stop shop for user interaction with the IT department.
- WorkNext Analytics services, which help increase visibility by proactively monitoring IT assets, even at remote locations.
- WorkNext AR-enabled field support services, which efficiently manage diverse IT estates, including complex and nonstandard equipment, through Cognizant’s AR-powered Digital Field Services solution.
- WorkNext Remote Out of Band (OOB) solution, powered by Intel’s vPro Active Management Technology (AMT), enabling your IT teams to discover, repair and help protect out-of-band assets.