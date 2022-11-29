Skip to main content Skip to footer
Amplify cybersecurity resilience with Neuro Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity risks continue to grow, with traditional siloed technology tools and operations.

Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity  revolutionizes risk management, threat and vulnerability management and compliance assurance—by integrating and orchestrating point solutions to ensure comprehensive security coverage using AI.

As threats become increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, organizations need to stay ahead of bad actors. Siloed operations and risk mitigation decisions often lag the need to act in real time, leading to higher risk of exposure. Cybersecurity professionals and stakeholders need an AI-enabled, easy to consume UI that enables decisions across the enterprise.  

Key benefits of the platform

Neuro Cybersecurity aggregates point solution results for a cumulative impact on cybersecurity queries, reduces interpretation complexity and enables faster risk migration action.

Unified security management

Integrates multiple security tools into a single platform. Provides a holistic view of the security threats, vulnerability and risk information, enabling proactive rather than reactive security management.

Data security icon
Enhanced threat detection and response

Advanced threat intelligence, vulnerability management and incident response features ensure that IT teams can detect and mitigate threats more effectively.

Connected icon
Data protection and privacy management

Discovers, classifies and protects vast amounts of sensitive data, ensuring its integrity and confidentiality.  Platform automation prevents data leakage, detects unauthorized access and safeguards data privacy.

An icon for online security
Improved identity and access management

AI and automation manage user identities, control access to sensitive information and ensure that only authorized personnel have access to critical systems.

Identity icon
Intuitive interface for effortless navigation

A unified, user-friendly interface that adapts to the needs of different users, allowing easy interaction with the platform and quick access to relevant information.

Devices icon
Scalability and flexibility

Seamlessly grows and adapts alongside your organization, accommodating increasing data volumes, evolving security needs and changing compliance requirements without disruption.

Technology icon

Unify cybersecurity management

For a demo and to learn how Neuro Cybersecurity can offer greater control to CISO and Risk Managers in your organization, please provide your contact information below.

