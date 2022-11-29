Put the power of real-time personalization in the hands of your business With Salesforce Data Cloud, your business can better understand and utilize customer data to deliver real-time actionable insights at scale. Cognizant helps you make the most of Salesforce Data Cloud, effectively integrating data and insights to activate deeply personalized customer experiences. With our Salesforce Data Cloud Navigator, we'll help you identify impactful use cases faster, and harmonize your data into a business-friendly interface, enabling users to activate and personalize experiences throughout the Salesforce Enterprise.