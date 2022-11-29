Skip to main content Skip to footer
Salesforce Data Cloud Navigator
Put the power of real-time personalization in the hands of your business

With Salesforce Data Cloud, your business can better understand and utilize customer data to deliver real-time actionable insights at scale. 
Cognizant helps you make the most of Salesforce Data Cloud, effectively integrating data and insights to activate deeply personalized customer experiences.
With our Salesforce Data Cloud Navigator, we'll help you identify impactful use cases faster, and harmonize your data into a business-friendly interface, enabling users to activate and personalize experiences throughout the Salesforce Enterprise.
Amplify customer experience through personalization
Work with experts to speed the path to a robust personalization strategy. Gain self-service access to customer data that is easily activated throughout Salesforce.

Boost efficiency with self-service data activation
Centralize data and increase efficiency of your data. We’ve helped companies modernize thousands of data sources, from home-grown databases to enterprise platforms.

Accelerate time to value with a world-class data partner
Expedite your time to value with Cognizant's delivery teams. We provide support for all your data needs, both inside and outside of Data Cloud.

Cognizant launches new offering to help companies using Salesforce Genie build personalized customer experiences with real-time data

