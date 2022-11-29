Skip to main content Skip to footer
Flowsource
Cognizant Flowsource:
The next-gen engineering platform

In the era of generative AI, every business must move faster to drive change, create value and differentiate. To move at next-gen pace, it takes modern engineering. Engineering that harnesses new technologies to augment human capabilities, enables seamless collaboration and uses data to anticipate, pivot and evolve. 

A unified developer platform powered by generative AI, Cognizant Flowsource™ integrates all steps of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and enables engineering teams to deliver higher quality software faster with end-to-end transparency and increased productivity.

Give designers, engineers and product owners everything they need to build the software of tomorrow at speed with a focus on business impact. 

Seamless integration to accelerate and connect every phase of the software development life cycle

To deliver innovation at speed, stakeholders across the software development life cycle must leverage the latest technology to shift to the next level of performance. With Cognizant Flowsource, a new kind of modern engineering becomes possible.

Key benefits of the platform

Unified developer experience

Integrate the entire development journey into a single, cross-functional developer experience.

null
Augmented intelligence

Generative AI copilots and assistants, third-party plugins and more combine within an extendable platform.

null
Holistic development observability

From engineering to business users, give all stakeholders full-stack observability and transparency.

null
Self-service, template-based

Empower teams to provision code, software and environments on demand to simplify their work.

null
Automated quality assurance

Templates, tooling and automated scanning to ensure best practices are always followed.

null

Partner with us

Leaders in modern engineering

Cognizant’s deep experience supporting enterprise-scale delivery culture modernization makes us an ideal partner for next generation engineering.

null
Scaled systems and operations experts

Fusing our systems integrator DNA and modern engineering best practices, we understand what it takes to navigate enterprise-wide evolution.

null
On the forefront of gen AI and automation

We work with hyperscalers and clients every day to build the future of enterprise-grade gen AI and automation. We’re using that expertise to redefine software engineering.

null

Gain lasting speed for lasting business value

It’s not just about more code faster. It’s about delivering positive business impact continuously and sustainably. Cognizant Flowsource helps you rewire your enterprise to capitalize on AI-driven growth. 

