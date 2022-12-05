To make sound decisions that power change, you need the right information at your fingertips.

Digital leaders across the globe depend on Software Intelligence from CAST to measure the health of their applications, uncover major security risks and drive digital transformation with confidence. Software engineers use CAST software blueprints to gain critical insight, avoid and remediate structural flaws, and design modern architecture for legacy applications.

From cloud migration to improving digital customer experiences or modernizing IT systems, CAST technology helps Cognizant and its clients see better and realize value faster. Cognizant leverages CAST to deliver transparency in IT costs, transformational technology investments, enhanced software quality and team agility.